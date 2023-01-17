Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Future European Ford EVs Won’t Be Entry-Level Vehicles
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push across the globe, but perhaps nowhere more intensely than Europe, where the automaker plans to electrify its entire passenger vehicle lineup by 2030 or sooner. That process involves launching seven new EVs by 2024, a lineup that consists of a Puma EV, a pair of new crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, and a variety of new Transit models. However, it seems as if future European Ford EVs won’t necessarily be entry-level vehicles at all, according to Financial Times.
Carscoops
SEA Electric Will Convert 8,500 Toyota Hilux And Land Cruiser To EVs For Mining
Electric truck maker SEA Electric announced a new deal with MEVCO (mining electric vehicle company) for the supply of 8,500 EVs over the next five years, based on the Toyota Hilux and the Land Cruiser. The zero-emission vehicles will be used in the mining industry, replacing diesel-powered trucks. The deal is valued at close to AU $1 billion (US $700 million).
makeuseof.com
Can EVs Charge on the Road While Driving?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since the introduction of electric vehicles, one of the biggest concerns has been how long it takes to charge the battery. Unlike a gasoline vehicle that can refuel in less than five minutes, it would take at least 20 minutes to charge an EV up to 80 percent if you're using a supercharger. If you're using a type 1 home charger, it could take hours, or even days, to recharge your battery.
nextbigfuture.com
7.7 Million Battery Electric Cars Sold Globally in 2022
The global 2022 were 7.7 million BEVs and with plug in hybrid (PHEV and BEV) over 10 million in 2022. The global share is 12.5 % for BEV. About 200k EV units were lost in China due to massive COVID outbreaks in December. In 2023, the number of Global BEV...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
torquenews.com
Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Toyota Reveals Plan to Convert Gas-Powered Cars to EVs
Company CEO Akio Toyoda says the Japanese automaker still has the tools to be a major player.
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology such as fuel cells and electric motors.
torquenews.com
Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop
Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For EV Charging Coordination System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an EV charging coordination system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2021, published on December 29th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0414567. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of EV and charging-related patents in...
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Is Toyota late to EVs?
Environmentalists and electric vehicle advocates are accusing the world's largest automaker, Toyota, for dragging its feet on electrification. As of early 2023, the company sells only one electric vehicle, the bZ4X, which it has only sold in small quantities. Will it be able to catch up with the rest of the world, or is Toyota actually in the driver's seat by going slow in EV adoption given how small the global market share is in total electric vehicle sales?
torquenews.com
Here is Why Range Doesn't Matter In An EV
We have a video that says range doesn't matter in an EV. Here's why. Does range really not matter in an EV? Those who own a long range EV like a Model 3 long range might disagree with this. After all, range is an important question when it comes to an EV. A better way to say it. Range is overrated.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX To Have 335-HP Dual-Motor AWD Powertrain
We've known for more than six months now that Volkswagen is developing a go-faster GTX variant of its ID. Buzz electric people-carrier, but we hadn't got any info about it. That changes now as Autocar was able to learn some juicy details about the ID. Buzz GTX from Volkswagen's R&D boss Kai Gruenitz.
