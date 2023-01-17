Read full article on original website
Local med student diagnosed with thyroid cancer, urges others about warning signs
Danielle Herman, a 26-year-old medical student at Case Western Reserve University, was one of the millions unaware of her body's struggle with thyroid disease.
Case Western Reserve offering full scholarships to boost public health workforce
CLEVELAND — City of Cleveland residents who lack access to health care will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public health practitioners serving the community. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...
Concerns arise as Head Start students stop returning
Every January, Head Start programs across Cuyahoga County deal with the same issue — children simply stop showing up for class.
Northeast Ohio teacher credits 100-plus pound weight loss to Cleveland Clinic program
CLEVELAND — Entering the new year, we are all looking to feel and be a better version of ourselves. However, that can be extremely challenging and stressful. One Northeast Ohio woman is sharing her story and proving you can make changes that last long term. She credits the Cleveland...
'Never fear death': Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula,' end-of-life coach
CLEVELAND — We've all heard of a doula. It's someone who helps a mother feel comfortable through the process of birthing their child and starting a new life. Over the last several years, though, end-of-life doulas or "death doulas" have grown in popularity nationwide. The profession is now gaining...
Long COVID caused teen’s temporary paralysis despite mild symptoms
Doctors say long-haul COVID-19 symptoms could still happen in children who had mild or no COVID symptoms at all.
Summit County family says lab error led to aunt’s false cancer diagnosis, life-altering surgery
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family says a false lung cancer diagnosis and the removal of part of their elderly aunt’s lung has forever changed her quality of life, so they’re speaking out, saying they don’t want another person to suffer the way their loved one has.
Northeast Ohio seniors get new assistance options with help from Washington
Northeast Ohio seniors are going to get improved access to food and toiletries, home repairs and transportation through four new programs that are part of an initiative led by the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA.) The initiative is funded by a $3.4 million federal investment, which June Taylor,...
Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry. Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area. Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the...
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
Cleveland schools seeks approval for demolition of former John F. Kennedy High School
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former home to John F. Kennedy High School and its recreation center could be torn down soon. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is scheduled to go before the City Planning Commission on Friday to seek approval for demolition of the historic buildings located on Harvard Avenue near the Lee-Harvard Shopping Center.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Cleveland Clinic reports operating loss of $200 million in 2022; CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic ‘optimistic’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic expects to have an operating loss of more than $200 million for 2022, CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in the health system’s annual State of the Clinic address Wednesday morning. That stands in stark contrast to 2021 when, amid the...
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
Police: Man accused of luring elementary students was picking up daughter
Mayfield Heights police are investigating after investigators say a man tried to lure elementary students into his car after school.
Postal worker robbed in Akron: What police are saying
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are searching for two male suspects after a United States postal worker was robbed Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Carlysle Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. where the victim said he was approached by the two suspects – one of which had a gun.
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Akron
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
Man who ran online market of stolen identities, including those of several Northeast Ohio residents, sentenced to three years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Nigerian man found guilty of running an online marketplace that sold stolen identities, bank accounts and credit card information will spend the next three years in prison. Blessing Adeleke, 31, said nothing during Wednesday’s hearing in federal court in Cleveland before U.S. District Judge James...
