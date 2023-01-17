ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry. Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area. Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the...
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
Postal worker robbed in Akron: What police are saying

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are searching for two male suspects after a United States postal worker was robbed Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Carlysle Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. where the victim said he was approached by the two suspects – one of which had a gun.
Man who ran online market of stolen identities, including those of several Northeast Ohio residents, sentenced to three years in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Nigerian man found guilty of running an online marketplace that sold stolen identities, bank accounts and credit card information will spend the next three years in prison. Blessing Adeleke, 31, said nothing during Wednesday’s hearing in federal court in Cleveland before U.S. District Judge James...
