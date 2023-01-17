Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
State Republican Lawmakers Looking to Add Two Referendums to April Ballot
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican lawmakers are poised to add two referendums to Wisconsin's April ballot in what Democrats are calling a blatant attempt to drive up GOP turnout for the state's critical Supreme Court election. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, the GOP ballot questions...
WISN
Proposed bail constitutional amendment will appear on April ballot
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters will see a proposed constitutional amendment on the April ballot that will ask whether judges should be able to consider more factors when setting bail, including a defendant’s criminal past and potential threat to the public. The state Assembly passed the measure on...
FOX 21 Online
Difference of Opinion for Non-Binding Referendum in Wisconsin
Superior, Wisc. — There’s a difference of opinion in Wisconsin about what the non-binding referendum question should be on the April ballot. Republicans want to ask voters if there should be work requirements for people receiving public benefits. Democrats counter that the work requirement had already passed in 2018.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t want to know how we feel about abortion laws
It is clear the Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t want to talk about the abortion issue. And apparently they don’t want us to weigh in on the issue either. Governor Evers proposed putting a referendum on the April ballot asking voters what laws should be in place to regulate abortion in Wisconsin. Republican legislative leaders quickly shot down the Governor’s plan and replaced it with a question of their own. They hope to put an advisory referendum on the ballot asking us whether what kind of work requirements should be in place for those receiving welfare. That may be a viable issue to debate, but welfare reform ranks much lower than abortion on the list of issues important to Wisconsinites. What would be the harm in asking Wisconsin voters whether they think the state’s 1849 ban on abortion should be changed? It would simply be an advisory referendum and would not require any votes by legislators to change the law. Perhaps it is because they already know the answer. Poll after poll have shown overwhelming support for less restrictive abortion laws in Wisconsin. A referendum would give us a chance to tell our politicians what we think is best for us, rather than the other way around.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 governor evers says he’ll propose legalizing medical and recreational marijuana in state budget
Governor Tony Evers says he thinks a bill legalizing medical marijuana may pass this legislative session. “It sounds like it. Legislators seem to have an interest in it,” Evers told AM 1170s Between the Lines program. Senate Republican leader Devin LeMahieu says he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it’s for those in serious pain. Governor Evers says he will include medical and recreational marijuana in his proposed state budget.
WSAW
Gov. Evers, Democrats call for advisory referendum on Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban on April ballot
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new effort to put an advisory referendum on the April 2023 ballot, asking voters if Wisconsin should repeal the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban and restore the constitutional rights guaranteed for nearly 50 years under Roe v. Wade.
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans to add referendums questions on crime, welfare to ballot ahead of crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Republican lawmakers are poised to add two referendums to Wisconsin's April ballot in what Democrats are calling a blatant attempt to drive up GOP turnout for the state's critical Supreme Court election. The GOP ballot questions include one introduced only days ago that would ask voters whether they support requiring...
WISN
GOP elections commissioner rejects calls by Democrats to resign over Milwaukee voting comments
MILWAUKEE — A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is rejecting calls for his resignation over comments about Milwaukee's Black and Hispanic turnout in 2022. In an email to GOP supporters, Bob Spindell said Republicans should be "especially proud" that 37,000 fewer Milwaukee residents voted in November "with...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
Gov. Evers calls for referendum on legal abortion, not welfare
Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats in the State Legislature announced Tuesday they want an advisory referendum seeking to ask voters if they support ending Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.
cwbradio.com
Even After Four Years, Lawsuit Regarding Lame Duck Law Still in the Courts
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Four years ago, after Democrats swept elections for statewide office in Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers held a "lame duck" session to strip powers from the incoming governor and attorney general before they took office. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, today, a legal...
tonemadison.com
Torturing queer kids is a priority for Wisconsin Republicans
New year, “new” legislature, same bullshit. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our new recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. The Wisconsin legislature has...
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin’s Next Election Is Crucial in Restoring Our Democracy
It didn’t take most American voters long to realize what a disaster it was to elect a corrupt, rightwing, MAGA Republican president in 2016. They’ve turned out in record numbers in three straight elections since to repair all the destruction to our democracy. But voters aren’t done yet....
wpr.org
Wisconsin judge: Elections Commission, not its members, responsible for providing public records
A Dane County judge said the Wisconsin Elections Commission, not its members, is responsible for producing public records created by commissioners. The decision dismisses Commissioner Bob Spindell from an open records lawsuit seeking documents and communications from the Elections Commission in a case related to the 10 Republicans, including Spindell, who attempted to cast electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election.
wxpr.org
Grassroots campaign underway for 'Final Five voting' in WI
Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What's known as "Final Five Voting" has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
‘The most important election nobody’s ever heard of’
A spring state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin has serious implications for abortion policy, voting rights and more in the perennial battleground.
LeMahieu: Flat tax won’t require other tax increase
(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate says moving to a flat tax will avoid having to raise other taxes in the state. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu is driving a plan that would lower Wisconsin’s personal income tax rate to a flat, 3.25% by 2026.
CBS 58
Wisconsin homeowners encouraged to test houses for cancer-causing gas called radon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A dangerous gas known to cause lung cancer in thousands of Americans is common in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS). Gov. Tony Evers declared January as National Radon Action Month. Radon is a radioactive gas found in soil and rock after elements,...
wpr.org
New Wisconsin DNR leader says first priority is water quality
Wisconsin’s most pressing environmental concern is water quality, according to Adam Payne, the newest head of the state Department of Natural Resources. Appearing Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "Central Time," Payne discussed growing worries over toxic chemicals known as PFAS. The DNR is investigating reports of the chemicals on at least 90 sites, including in cities like Eau Claire, Wausau and Marinette.
wpr.org
Wisconsin company must pay $1M in back wages to defrauded foreign workers
The owners of a Wisconsin timber company who lied to workers from Mexico and Central America about where they would work and how much they would earn must pay more than $1 million in back wages and civil penalties. Alfredo Aguilar, who co-owns Northwoods Forestry, Inc. with his wife Patricia...
