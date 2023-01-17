It is clear the Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t want to talk about the abortion issue. And apparently they don’t want us to weigh in on the issue either. Governor Evers proposed putting a referendum on the April ballot asking voters what laws should be in place to regulate abortion in Wisconsin. Republican legislative leaders quickly shot down the Governor’s plan and replaced it with a question of their own. They hope to put an advisory referendum on the ballot asking us whether what kind of work requirements should be in place for those receiving welfare. That may be a viable issue to debate, but welfare reform ranks much lower than abortion on the list of issues important to Wisconsinites. What would be the harm in asking Wisconsin voters whether they think the state’s 1849 ban on abortion should be changed? It would simply be an advisory referendum and would not require any votes by legislators to change the law. Perhaps it is because they already know the answer. Poll after poll have shown overwhelming support for less restrictive abortion laws in Wisconsin. A referendum would give us a chance to tell our politicians what we think is best for us, rather than the other way around.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO