WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lanvale Road in Leland. “The suspect is described as a tall, black/bi-racial male in...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown...
foxwilmington.com
WPD: Wilmington man charged in 2021 fatal shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man has been charged in a 2021 fatal shooting, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shelton Long, of Riegelwood. According to the WPD, officers found Long dead from an...
WECT
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body...
foxwilmington.com
Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teens in Feb. 2017. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says that Jones was leaving a Super Bowl party...
WECT
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with murder in Wilmington appeared in a South Carolina courtroom Thursday morning. William Haven Hicks, who is charged in the murder of KC Johnson, waived his right to an extradition hearing. The judge says the Wilmington Police Department now has 20 days to pick Hicks up and bring him back to North Carolina.
myhorrynews.com
2 more suspects wanted in Galivants Ferry murder investigation: HCPD
Police are seeking two more people in connection with a murder investigation in western Horry County. Ryan James Porter, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, are wanted by the Horry County Police Department after a North Carolina man’s body was found Monday in the Galivants Ferry area. Porter is...
cbs17
Police: Woman left SC hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman left a South Carolina hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant. Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs in Horry County, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records.
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Fourth person arrested in connection to Wilmington gun crime investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested four people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, 2022, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. The most recent arrest was Justin Dean Caldwell, 34, who was arrested by authorities in Johnston County on Jan. 18. He was charged with:
WECT
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20. The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was traveling...
Horry County Coroner’s Office identifies 29-year-old found dead in missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a 29-year-old who was found dead as part of a missing person investigation. Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found dead Monday in the 3700 block of Green Sea Road, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Soles was […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
foxwilmington.com
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who was found dead after being reported missing earlier this month. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, was found on Jan. 16 in the area of Green Sea Road in Galivants Ferry.
wpde.com
Man accused of killing NC woman he met online arrested by Myrtle Beach police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. has arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Dept. William Haven Hicks is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and...
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
myhorrynews.com
2 adults, 3 minors arrested after a missing person was found dead near Galivants Ferry
Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry. Corey Adam Soles of Chadbourn was discovered Monday near 3779 Green Sea Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, who did not give a cause of death but said Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. She said more information would be released later.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
foxwilmington.com
Bladen Co. agents seize over two pounds of marijuana during search
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Clarkton man in connection to over two pounds of marijuana and a handgun that were seized by agents at a property in Clarkton. On Jan. 18, deputies served an outstanding show cause order on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
Clinton drug operation nets felony arrests, dozens of charges
Detectives with the Clinton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit recently concluded a four-month drug operation that netted 44 drug ch
