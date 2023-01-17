ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

WPD: Wilmington man charged in 2021 fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man has been charged in a 2021 fatal shooting, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shelton Long, of Riegelwood. According to the WPD, officers found Long dead from an...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing, Myrtle Beach police releases previous arrest records

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with murder in Wilmington appeared in a South Carolina courtroom Thursday morning. William Haven Hicks, who is charged in the murder of KC Johnson, waived his right to an extradition hearing. The judge says the Wilmington Police Department now has 20 days to pick Hicks up and bring him back to North Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Fourth person arrested in connection to Wilmington gun crime investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested four people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, 2022, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. The most recent arrest was Justin Dean Caldwell, 34, who was arrested by authorities in Johnston County on Jan. 18. He was charged with:
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who was found dead after being reported missing earlier this month. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, was found on Jan. 16 in the area of Green Sea Road in Galivants Ferry.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

2 adults, 3 minors arrested after a missing person was found dead near Galivants Ferry

Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry. Corey Adam Soles of Chadbourn was discovered Monday near 3779 Green Sea Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, who did not give a cause of death but said Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. She said more information would be released later.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Bladen Co. agents seize over two pounds of marijuana during search

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Clarkton man in connection to over two pounds of marijuana and a handgun that were seized by agents at a property in Clarkton. On Jan. 18, deputies served an outstanding show cause order on...
CLARKTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy