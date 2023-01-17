ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness

Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington's criminal drug laws and addressing the state's housing and homelessness crisis. Why it matters: State legislators dole out tens of billions of dollars each year for programs such as K-12 schools,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Bills on guns, militias and immigration introduced in committee

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — New bills concerning guns on campus, sanctuary cities and parading militia groups were successfully introduced Wednesday morning. Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced all three bills this morning in the Senate State Affairs committee. His first piece of legislation would essentially ban so-called sanctuary cities in...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited

A bill to prohibit local governments from enacting rent control on private property was critiqued in a hearing as redundant in Montana law and out of touch with the needs of Montana families. The Deputy Director and Legal Counsel for the Montana League of Cities and Towns Thomas Jodoin testified in opposition to the bill […] The post Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
KUTV

Utah lawmaker to introduce new bill on federal social media ban for teens under 16

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Congressman Christ Stewart did not head to Washington to solve our nation’s mental health crisis, but it has become one of his areas of focus. Six months ago, Rep. Stewart’s bill designating 9-8-8 as the universal number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline was signed into law. It took two years to get the bill passed and the hotline ready for callers.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy