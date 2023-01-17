ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Popular Science

Why the Navy is getting fast new medical ships

In the center is the USNS Mercy, while in the foreground is an expeditionary fast transport ship. US Navy / Kelsey L. AdamsThe Navy's existing hospital ships are lumbering former oil tankers. New ambulance-like vessels will be different.
Navy Times

Navy completes ‘first of its kind’ jet repairs on a deployed carrier

The Navy recently wrapped up a “first-of-its-kind” repair of a damaged F/A-18E Super Hornet jet engine aboard the deployed aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush. In addition to getting the jet back into operations faster, officials hope it can serve as a proof-of-concept that such repairs can be done at sea in a deployed environment.
msn.com

Navy's Huge Expeditionary Sea Bases Could Become Drone Motherships

National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO), a division of General Dynamics, has pitched some significant modifications to the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Sea Bases (ESB), which is an existing highly flexible class of ship based on a modified oil tanker that supports the forward deployment of various forces. The proposed enhancements were conceptualized to address emerging U.S. Navy requirements and include the notable addition of an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) bay.
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
MilitaryTimes

Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
FORT BRAGG, NC
maritime-executive.com

US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status

The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
Military.com

Marines Say New Uniform Orders on the Way Amid Shortages

The Marine Corps is still facing shortages of military uniforms, including the commonly worn combat utility blouse, but the service says relief is on the way. The Corps says that its uniform supplier will be shipping more blouses soon. Posts on social media have claimed the Marine Corps Exchange at...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
MilitaryTimes

Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner

The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Coast Guard monitoring Russian ship lurking off Hawaiian coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to monitor a Russian vessel believed to be used for intelligence gathering, service officials said Thursday. The vessel, flying a Russian flag, will be observed as the service coordinates with the Pentagon to provide updates and “meet presence with presence to encourage international maritime norms,” the statement read.
HAWAII STATE
defensenews.com

Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award

WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
TENNESSEE STATE
Interesting Engineering

How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider

Fans of the AC-130 gunship models can trace their origins back to the jungles of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. The initial variants of the aircraft, the AC-130E Spectre and the AC-47, nicknamed "Puff, the Magic Dragon," saw action for the first time during the Vietnam War. Since its introduction, the...
Military.com

An Overview of Enlisted Navy Advancement

There are many factors involved in Enlisted Navy Advancement included with your score on the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE). As detailed in BUPERSINST 1430.16G (CH 1), the Advancement Manual for Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve, there are nine factors involved in being advanced as a part of taking the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam. Listed below is a brief overview of those requirements.

