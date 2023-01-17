Read full article on original website
Why the Navy is getting fast new medical ships
In the center is the USNS Mercy, while in the foreground is an expeditionary fast transport ship. US Navy / Kelsey L. AdamsThe Navy's existing hospital ships are lumbering former oil tankers. New ambulance-like vessels will be different.
KPBS
Struggling to meet its recruiting goals, the Navy is now accepting enlistees as old as 41
Matt Allen’s entire adult life has been a kind of laid-back dream. Hunting big waves, fronting a band, and now running a surfing school at one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California. His lifestyle has been so idyllic that MTV even briefly built a reality show around...
Navy Times
Navy completes ‘first of its kind’ jet repairs on a deployed carrier
The Navy recently wrapped up a “first-of-its-kind” repair of a damaged F/A-18E Super Hornet jet engine aboard the deployed aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush. In addition to getting the jet back into operations faster, officials hope it can serve as a proof-of-concept that such repairs can be done at sea in a deployed environment.
msn.com
Navy's Huge Expeditionary Sea Bases Could Become Drone Motherships
National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO), a division of General Dynamics, has pitched some significant modifications to the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Sea Bases (ESB), which is an existing highly flexible class of ship based on a modified oil tanker that supports the forward deployment of various forces. The proposed enhancements were conceptualized to address emerging U.S. Navy requirements and include the notable addition of an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) bay.
His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
MilitaryTimes
Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
maritime-executive.com
US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status
The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Business Insider
US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military
US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
Military.com
Marines Say New Uniform Orders on the Way Amid Shortages
The Marine Corps is still facing shortages of military uniforms, including the commonly worn combat utility blouse, but the service says relief is on the way. The Corps says that its uniform supplier will be shipping more blouses soon. Posts on social media have claimed the Marine Corps Exchange at...
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Hero pilot Cpt Royce Williams who shot down 4 Russian Migs in secret dogfight to receive Navy Cross
Retired Navy Captain Royce Williams was sworn to secrecy for more than 50 years over fears that his battle against seven Soviet fighters during the Korean War could spark a hot conflict with Russia.
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
USS Oklahoma Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class McCloud accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced yesterday U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Donald R. McCloud, 21, of Monaville, West Virginia, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
MilitaryTimes
Coast Guard monitoring Russian ship lurking off Hawaiian coast
The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to monitor a Russian vessel believed to be used for intelligence gathering, service officials said Thursday. The vessel, flying a Russian flag, will be observed as the service coordinates with the Pentagon to provide updates and “meet presence with presence to encourage international maritime norms,” the statement read.
6 surprising things about US military boot camps
Across the different branches of the military, recruits undergo weeks-long periods of challenging basic training to prepare them for their service.
defensenews.com
Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award
WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider
Fans of the AC-130 gunship models can trace their origins back to the jungles of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. The initial variants of the aircraft, the AC-130E Spectre and the AC-47, nicknamed "Puff, the Magic Dragon," saw action for the first time during the Vietnam War. Since its introduction, the...
Military.com
An Overview of Enlisted Navy Advancement
There are many factors involved in Enlisted Navy Advancement included with your score on the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE). As detailed in BUPERSINST 1430.16G (CH 1), the Advancement Manual for Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve, there are nine factors involved in being advanced as a part of taking the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam. Listed below is a brief overview of those requirements.
