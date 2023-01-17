ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Man arrested in hit-and-run death during LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alleged hit-and-run driver has been charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, prosecutors said Wednesday. Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was killed when the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro lost control and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

