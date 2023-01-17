Read full article on original website
Related
University of Florida
Cold-Protection pro tips
Late December and early January brought the Heartland of Florida some unexpected colder-than-usual temperatures. January and February are usually our colder months, so expect a few more rounds to come. Hopefully, your plants survived these earlier frosts and freezes. Keep on your toes! Here are some things you can do to protect your plants or minimize damage.
University of Florida
Barrier Island Wildlife in the Florida Panhandle; Part 7 the Marsh
The land of the wet and muddy – that’s what lot of folks call the salt marsh. If you have ever experienced walking through one you know why they call it that. Salt marshes are wetlands that are dominated by grasses and are partially flooded with salt water during high tide; some portions of the marsh are still flooded at low tide. The grasses that grow there are halophytes (salt tolerant). Their diversity is low, but abundance is high.
University of Florida
This Arbor Day, Plant an Investment in a Greener Future
January 20 is Arbor Day in Florida, and this Friday, Extension offices throughout the state will be hosting tree planting workshops and tree giveaways. Florida gets a jump on national arbor day, which isn’t until April, because this is the time of year when young trees are easiest to transplant in our warmer climate. As with every new thing we plant, timing is key.
University of Florida
February 7: Free UF/IFAS Extension webinar to provide updates on silent killer of St. Augustinegrass
Florida’s most popular lawn is St. Augustinegrass – a favorite for producing a lush green to dense blue-green turf well-adapted to most soils and regions throughout the state. But in South Florida, a silent killer known as Lethal Viral Necrosis (LVN) is taking over St. Augustinegrass in Palm...
Comments / 0