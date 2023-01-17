ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon

There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A look at one of Seattle's worst intersections

Here’s a worrying statistic: pedestrian deaths in Seattle are increasing, even though the city has been working for years to make streets safer for people walking and biking. The intersection at Rainier Avenue and South Walden Street is one of the most dangerous in the city. On today's episode,...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
TACOMA, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue

According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Inflation is hitting Seattle harder than most of the US

If the rising costs have felt disproportionate for the cities surrounding Puget Sound compared to the rest of the United States, that’s because Seattle has the third-highest inflation in the nation, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index. More from Micki Gamez: Driving in Washington among the worst...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog

Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Marysville, WA

Dubbed the “Strawberry City,” Marysville offers various fun adventures. It’s a scenic place within Snohomish County, a fragment of the populous Seattle metropolitan area. From diverse parks and natural destinations to historic buildings, the city offers an array of free attractions. The city has come a long...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Axios

Seattle sees steepest rent declines among major U.S. metros

While Puget Sound housing remains among the most expensive in the nation, Seattle saw the steepest monthly decline in rent among major metros in December, based on a Zillow report released yesterday. Driving the news: Typical rents in the Seattle area fell 1% month over month to $2,166 in December,...
