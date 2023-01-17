Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
insightscare.com
Dr. Addis Alemayehu: A Dynamic Leader Bridging Empathy and Healthcare!
Amidst geopolitical dialogues, some concerning issues frequently highlighted are those of climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and the list may go on!. However, around such national and international upgrades in geostrategic development, healthcare has successfully grabbed global attention. Although every topic is as important as the other, the key...
drugstorenews.com
Dr. Lauren F. Lyles-Stolz joins NACDS to focus on reimbursement, innovation and advocacy
At NACDS, Dr. Lauren F. Lyles-Stolz will serve as a subject matter expert on federal and state pharmacy reimbursement issues specific to Medicaid, Medicare, commercial and other payers. Her new role is a coming home of sorts, as she was selected as NACDS’ Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience student and served in the role in Fall 2015.
ffnews.com
HyperJar announces the appointment of Morgan Stanley veteran Rob Rooney as CEO
Rob Rooney has been appointed HyperJar’s new Chief Executive Officer three months after joining the Board. Two years since launch, the HyperJar digital wallet has half a million customers and a slew of awards for its world-first tech features. Rob’s appointment is a significant step for the firm as it prepares to scale its business-to-consumer and business-to-business offers.
VP Harris Announces $100M Initiative for Young African Leaders
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a new $100 million government initiative aimed to support young African leaders. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) advances leadership and entrepreneurial traits amongst a select group of African-based participants and connects them with American leaders to engage in academic and leadership training. The initiative is under the arm of the Department of State and USAID and is funded and managed by the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
clearadmit.com
2019-2022 MBA Job Placement Trends: The Rise and Fall of Tech and the Return to Consulting and Finance
In our previous article, we highlighted the decline in tech industry jobs accepted and the increase in consulting jobs accepted from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2022 among leading full-time MBA programs. To place this observation into a larger context, we dug into the last four years of MBA career report data to see larger trends in tech, consulting and finance industry job placement.
freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Alltech announces three new additions to pig, poultry teams
Alltech is pleased to announce three additions to its U.S. monogastric team. Andy Rash has been appointed general manager and Mark Hulsebus is now sales and portfolio director of Alltech's pig business team, while Dr. Roy Brister has joined the poultry team as a strategic poultry advisor. Rash will be...
waste360.com
U.S. National Household Food Waste Tracking Identifies Emerging Trends
Food waste data collection has been largely inconsistent over the past few decades. An increased focus on food insecurity and waste systems has improved data collection. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) doled out $10.2 million to fund pilot projects aimed at food waste reduction and composting in 2022. With the...
Comments / 0