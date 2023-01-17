U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a new $100 million government initiative aimed to support young African leaders. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) advances leadership and entrepreneurial traits amongst a select group of African-based participants and connects them with American leaders to engage in academic and leadership training. The initiative is under the arm of the Department of State and USAID and is funded and managed by the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

3 DAYS AGO