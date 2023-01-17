ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

The story behind new Richland business, Popcorn Northwest, on National Popcorn Day

RICHLAND, Wash. — The smell of butter and sweet caramel permeates the building as popcorn extraordinaire Jeramy Schultz stands behind his counter at Popcorn Northwest. “It’s exciting – I am thrilled about it,” he said. Schultz takes the iconic snack seriously, but it’s a business he never knew he’d end up in. “Absolutely not, no – it wasn’t even a...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Tourism Is Still Great Even if You Hate Wine

I know it's hard to believe but people love visiting Tri-Cities. Yes, you may have lived here for a while but chances are there's a reason you were drawn to the area in the first place unless you were born here or had no choice in the move. What I'm trying to say is that from the outside looking in, Tri-Cities proves to be a very attractive spot for tourists. We may lack the World's Largest Soiled Gym Sock or the Mona Lisa, but we make up for it with golden tumbleweeds.
TRI-CITIES, WA
610KONA

Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion

The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand

MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco Development hopeful to bring cannabis retail downtown

PASCO, Wash. - The Downtown Pasco Development Authority Board is trying to bring new business owners to the area in the form of a cannabis retailer. The Pasco City Council is listening to the community as it looks into changing city code. The code for the downtown area has a...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shed burns in Columbia Park

Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Community weighs pot shop pros and cons at Pasco City Council meeting

PASCO, Wash. — The city of Pasco is still considering the possibility of approving a pot shop within the city, requiring a city code update, after months of discussions. The Pasco City Council began considering its options regarding dispensaries in 2022, when a Pasco native expressed interest in opening one downtown.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Who Remembers This Amazing Tree Farm in Boardman?

One of the many landmarks I used to enjoy during my trips to and from the Oregon Coast was the 6-mile stretch of hybrid poplar trees near Boardman, Oregon. The trees, all perfectly aligned, were a stunning eye-catching roadside attraction. So much so, the owners of the tree farm had to post no trespassing and no parking signs.
BOARDMAN, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
KENNEWICK, WA

