Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This MonthBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
Forest Park Review
River Forest taps assistant as interim administrator
Matt Walsh is expected to be named River Forest’s interim village administrator at the Jan. 23 village board meeting, temporarily filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Brian Murphy. The resignation of Murphy, who has served as village administrator since December 2021, was announced at the Jan. 9...
Forest Park Review
March of Dimes marches on
Sheila Smith, who lived on the 7300 block of Taylor St. in Forest Park, was chosen as Miss March of Dimes in 1958. President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, known as March of Dimes, in 1938, based on the President’s request for everyone to contribute a dime to fight polio. The disease was scary as the virus could cause paralysis or even death and major epidemics moved around the world. The inactive polio vaccine (IPV), created by Jonas Salk, was licensed in 1955. In just six years, annual cases, nationally, dropped from 58,000 to 161 cases, a profound accomplishment.
Forest Park Review
Ryan Russ takes another try for village council
Ryan Russ, the former superintendent of parks at the Park District of Forest Park, didn’t get elected village commissioner in 2019 – and that’s one of the reasons why he decided to try again this year. “Obviously, I’d like to run and complete the mission of having...
Forest Park Review
Big Week | January 18-25
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Blackout poetry is a mix of art and poetry created by getting any form of printed words and blacking out the unwanted text to make a poem. Designed for ages 11-13. 7555 Jackson Blvd., Forest Park. Bird Painting Workshop: Black-capped Chickadee.
Popculture
Michael Lehrer, Second City Comedian Diagnosed With ALS, Dead at 44
Comedian Michael Lehrer, who performed with the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, has died after a battle with ALS. He was 44. Lehrer was terminally ill and chose to end his life with the assistance of his doctor, his partner, and caregiver Colette Montague told the Chicago Sun-Times. Lehrer...
Troubled Kenwood Apartment Building Repairs Stalled Yet Again As Landlord Violates Agreement
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment tower again violated an agreement that allowed the company to maintain control of the property, causing court-ordered repair work to stall for the third time in recent months. Despite that — and against residents’ wishes — owner Apex Chicago...
newcity.com
A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”
The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
Pilsen Food Pantry Mourns After Death Of Beloved Staff Member Celso Dionicio Ignacio
PILSEN — Neighbors rallied to support the family of a dedicated Pilsen Food Pantry worker who died this month from complications from an illness. Celso Dionicio Ignacio, 50, died Jan. 8, pantry founder and physician Evelyn Figueroa said. His only son in Chicago was able to say goodbye, she said.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
wgnradio.com
The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz
On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
Forest Park Review
Library censor requests limited to those who live or work here
The Forest Park Public Library Board of Trustees voted to narrow who can ask the library to remove books and other materials from circulation. During the Jan. 16 meeting, the board agreed to specify that only people who live, own property, and/or work in Forest Park can make such requests. The new policy also spells out what kind of information is subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. As before, the library staff will decide whether to withdraw the material, and the requestor will be able to appeal the decision to the library board.
News Talk 1490
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
nadignewspapers.com
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
POLITICO
Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
Forest Park Review
Simple joy in January
Ah, January, here we are, meeting again. The familiar high hopes and faithful plans of renewal, baked in with reflection and memories. Shades of the resolutions from last year are dusted off the shelves and we are collectively preparing ourselves for the year. It’s really an attempt to distract from...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge lectures attorney for calling church burglary a crime of poverty: ‘that’s an affront to poor people’
Chicago — A Cook County judge delivered a quick response when a young public defender argued that a man accused of burglarizing a church and school in Chicago had committed a “crime of poverty.”. “Oh, please,” Judge Maryam Ahmad interjected, “don’t tell the court that.”
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Site work continuing on Illinois Masonic Hospital expansion
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Site work is underway on a new medical expansion project for Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lake View. The project will include a new lateral addition to an adjacent medical building built in 2015, then later by a vertical expansion which will sit atop of both the 2015 structure and the phase 03A structure which will include:
Swept Into Office by Promises of Reform, Lightfoot Faces New Scrutiny on Ethics Record
Lori Lightfoot won every Chicago ward in her first bid for mayor after her campaign took off like a rocket, fueled by promises that she alone could put an end the notion that placing Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence is an oxymoron at best, or a joke at worst.
Comments / 0