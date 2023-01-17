The Forest Park Public Library Board of Trustees voted to narrow who can ask the library to remove books and other materials from circulation. During the Jan. 16 meeting, the board agreed to specify that only people who live, own property, and/or work in Forest Park can make such requests. The new policy also spells out what kind of information is subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. As before, the library staff will decide whether to withdraw the material, and the requestor will be able to appeal the decision to the library board.

FOREST PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO