Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ana Sandoval Resigns from City Council in San Antonio for Family ResponsibilitiesBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
mycanyonlake.com
TxDOT Schedules Meetings to Review Improvements to SH 46 in Comal, Guadalupe Counties
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a virtual meeting and two in-person open houses next week to review proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. A virtual public meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. Visit Tx.DOT.gov and search keywords “SH 46 from I-35 to I-10” for more information.
San Antonio school district could be first to adopt four-day schedule
If approved, the district would be San Antonio's first to do so.
'Texas Original' dispensary calls for loosened usage laws as medical marijuana applications open
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety recently opened an application process to potentially add more medical marijuana dispensaries, but some say the state needs to expand who can use it first. "Texas is a hot button right now because everyone's calling saying, 'I want a dispensary,'"...
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
Here's why TxDOT is proposing a project to widen Highway 46 from New Braunfels to Seguin
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and improve State Highway 46 from I-35 in New Braunfels to I-10 in Seguin. The department stated in a news release that the improvements are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes, support population growth and increase safety.
KSAT 12
CPS Energy warns of planned outages Thursday in NW Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will be doing infrastructure work that requires planned outages to address a recent population boom in Northwest Bexar County. Energy outages will occur in various durations Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m., a news release said. The work will be...
Pleasanton Express
EMS Director Penny surrenders to Atascosa Sheriff’s office
Donald Penny, current Atascosa County EMS Director, has surrendered to the Atascosa Sheriff’s Department after an investigation was conducted by Texas Rangers. According to Sheriff David Soward, Penny will be charged with Official Oppression, or abuse of office. Penny turned himself in to the county jail at 10:50 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
wbap.com
Governor Abbott Sworn in, Assures Historic Property Tax Relief
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were each sworn in to office on Tuesday outside the state Capitol building in Austin during an inauguration ceremony. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan for their leadership,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks...
news4sanantonio.com
District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council
SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval tenders resignation
SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning. The related video above was originally published November 15, 2022. In a statement on Facebook she said:. Dear Neighbors,. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as...
KSAT 12
Abandoned dogs in Balcones Heights officially in city’s custody
Three pit bulls found in feces and urine-coated floors are officially in the custody of the city of Balcones Heights. The dogs were left alone for days at a unit at the Coral Gables apartment complex. Some neighbors and animal advocates wanted to rescue them but couldn’t because pets are...
KTSA
CPS Energy: Planned power outages to impact residents in Northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is letting customers in Northwest Bexar County know that there will be some planned power outages Thursday. The utility says the outages are to allow crews to do some infrastructure work. The project is taking place along the areas of Cross Mountain...
San Antonio's Anaqua Springs shooting featured in 'Crime Junkies' podcast
Questions remain 4 years later.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
KSAT 12
Viral video of street takeover on Northwest Side triggers safety concerns
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio may be forced to consider an ordinance to go after illegal street racing and street takeovers after a viral video posted Sunday of a takeover on I-10 and Callahan triggered safety concerns. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says his department’s...
Shooting near John Jay High School prompts brief 'modified lockdown'
SAN ANTONIO — John Jay High School, located in far-west San Antonio, was placed on a modified lockdown around 2 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired several times into the air nearby, authorities said. No one was injured in the gunfire, and the lockdown was lifted by about 3:15 p.m....
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Comments / 0