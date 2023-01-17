ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

KSAT 12

CPS Energy warns of planned outages Thursday in NW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will be doing infrastructure work that requires planned outages to address a recent population boom in Northwest Bexar County. Energy outages will occur in various durations Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m., a news release said. The work will be...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

EMS Director Penny surrenders to Atascosa Sheriff’s office

Donald Penny, current Atascosa County EMS Director, has surrendered to the Atascosa Sheriff’s Department after an investigation was conducted by Texas Rangers. According to Sheriff David Soward, Penny will be charged with Official Oppression, or abuse of office. Penny turned himself in to the county jail at 10:50 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Sworn in, Assures Historic Property Tax Relief

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were each sworn in to office on Tuesday outside the state Capitol building in Austin during an inauguration ceremony. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan for their leadership,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council

SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE

