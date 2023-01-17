Back in 2020, when Madison Hammond joined Seattle's OL Reign, she became the first-ever Indigenous player in the National Women’s Soccer League. Being the first earned the defender a headline-making debut season, though most of the attention was focused on how 2020’s games were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred, Hammond would eventually land at the celebrity-owned Los Angeles’s Angel City FC after being traded in 2022, where she’s using the team’s M.O. of inclusion and community outreach to embrace her identity — and face her legacy — in a new way.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO