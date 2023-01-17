A record number of new apartments are on tap in South Florida this year. South Florida multifamily developers are expected to complete 22,541 units in 2023, which would surpass annual deliveries for at least the past decade, according to a Berkadia report. The volume of new units is almost double the 12,179 apartments completed last year and more than the roughly 13,000 apartments finished in each of 2021 and 2020. (All numbers are for market-rate units only.)

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO