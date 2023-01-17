Read full article on original website
CushWake brokers’ entity pays $22M for Fort Lauderdale dev site
Denny St. Romain and Robert Given are usually brokering land sales for someone else. But in a recent $22 million deal for 11 nearly vacant acres in Fort Lauderdale, the Cushman & Wakefield brokers are the buyers. The duo’s Delaware entity, New River Point, paid $2 million an acre for...
South Florida home sales plunge, prices in flux in the fourth quarter
Residential sales continued spiraling downward across South Florida, as mortgage rates stayed high compared to their pandemic lows, and housing prices fluctuated, according to Douglas Elliman’s fourth quarter reports. Jonathan Miller, who authors the quarterly Douglas Elliman reports, is adamant that the annual declines in sales aren’t telling the...
Randall Realty pays $15M for Palm Beach office-retail building
Randall Realty Group bought a Palm Beach office and retail building, with plans to open its East Coast headquarters at the property. The Los Angeles-based firm purchased the two-story building at 2875 South Ocean Boulevard for $15 million from The Silverman Group, according to the buyer’s news release. Cushman...
Map: Here’s where South Florida is getting new apartments this year
A record number of new apartments are on tap in South Florida this year. South Florida multifamily developers are expected to complete 22,541 units in 2023, which would surpass annual deliveries for at least the past decade, according to a Berkadia report. The volume of new units is almost double the 12,179 apartments completed last year and more than the roughly 13,000 apartments finished in each of 2021 and 2020. (All numbers are for market-rate units only.)
Boyd Watterson drops $38M for veterans clinic in Sunrise
Healthcare Realty Trust sold a Veterans Affairs clinic in Sunrise for $38.2 million, 23.3 percent less than its purchase price six years ago. Boyd Watterson Asset Management bought the William “Bill” Kling Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 9800 West Commercial Boulevard, according to records and real estate database provider Vizzda. It’s unclear why the property sold at a loss, though it appears the building didn’t have debt issues. Broward County records show the seller has no outstanding mortgage on the building.
Spec developer Todd Glaser sells longtime Miami Beach home
Spec developer Todd Glaser sold his longtime waterfront home in Miami Beach for $11.8 million, The Real Deal has learned. Glaser and his wife, Kim Glaser, sold the house at 3681 Flamingo Drive to a buyer from Boston, according to Glaser and listing agent Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. Terrence Brewer of Grove Real Estate, Title and Legal Services brought the buyer.
Flipper’s paradise: Ultra-rich score on Palm Beach sales
It’s safe to say buying and selling in Palm Beach can pay dividends, especially right now. Despite a cooling in the national residential market, and even across parts of South Florida, prices keep rising in the Palm Beach luxury market. It’s a boon for wealthy flippers, Bloomberg reported.
RFR, Tricap file dueling lawsuits for control of W South Beach
New York developers Aby Rosen and David Edelstein are in a high-noon standoff over a proposed buyout deal for the W South Beach — with a maturing loan raising the stakes. Entities controlled by Edelstein, principal of Tricap (formerly Tristar Capital), and Rosen, co-founder and principal of RFR Realty, recently filed dueling lawsuits against each other in Miami-Dade Circuit Court and New York Supreme Court.
Grove at Grand Bay, One Thousand Museum tie for priciest weekly condo sale
It’s a tie: Two $7.6 million closings at Grove at Grand Bay and One Thousand Museum topped last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County. Sandra Masis with Cervera Real Estate had the listing for unit 901-S at Grove at Grand Bay at 2675 South Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove. Isabel Castro with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty worked with the buyer.
Landlords target home design tenants for empty MiMo retail spaces
In the past year, an organic mattress shop, a floral and plant store and a high-end flooring company have moved into a single-story building at 6665 Biscayne Boulevard — a sign that retail leasing in Miami’s Upper Eastside is picking up. But the neighborhood’s commercial landlords may not be able to count on them for the long haul, experts say.
