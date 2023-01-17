Read full article on original website
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
Wind Cave National Park closes backcountry for elk management operation
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Backcountry areas of Wind Cave National Park will be closed to hikers from January 17 to February 17, twenty-four hours a day except on weekends. This closure will allow park staff to undertake a management operation to reduce the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the park’s Rocky Mountain Elk population.
Here’s How to Snag Parking Tags to Get Into Great Smoky Mountains National Park this Spring
Starting March 1, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) will be required to purchase and display a valid parking tag. Here’s everything you need to know, straight from park officials. This spring, GRSM will launch their Park it Forward program. Any vehicle parking for more than 15...
WLOS.com
Mountain bikers working to rebuild popular trail in Pisgah National Forest
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain bikers are doing more than just cycling down trails in Transylvania County, they’re helping preserve the environment. They’re raising $300,000 to rebuild trails in Pisgah National Forest. This spring, the Pisgah Southern Off Road Bike Association (SORBA) raised the funds to...
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
Body found in Shenandoah National Park may be hiker missing since September, park says
He intended to spend seven nights on the trail, officials say.
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Groups sue Forest Service, saying Black Ram logging project will hurt grizzly bear population
A new lawsuit filed by two environmental groups challenges the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to begin the Black Ram logging project in the Kootenai National Forest, which the groups said will likely hasten the decline of the already imperiled grizzly bear population in the Cabinet and Yaak Mountain ranges. The groups, Native Ecosystems Council and […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, saying Black Ram logging project will hurt grizzly bear population appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New River Gorge National Park & Preserve expands public hunting land
West Virginia's only National Park has added 45 acres to its preserve land, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.
tourcounsel.com
Denali National Park, Alaska Wilderness (with Map & Photos)
Denali National Park is one of the most scenic tourist destinations in Alaska. The park-reserve covers an area of 9492 square miles. It is also home to one of the longest glaciers in the world, Calhiltna, as well as the magnificent Mount McKinley, which is called the roof of North America. The diversity of the local flora and fauna is also striking.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Sequoia National Park Campground Severely Damaged By Flood Waters
Recent storms that have rolled through California have spawned flooding that damaged the South Fork Campground and nearby trails in Sequoia National Park. The storms not only brought flooding, but also triggered landslides in the park. The 10-site campground, located in a remote area of the foothills on the South...
Dartmoor national park to pay landowners to allow wild camping
Right to camp in park without permission was lost last week after court challenge by wealthy landowner
travel50states.com
Hike 2/52: Star River Walk
Hike 2/52 of my 52 Hike Challenge begins on the Star River Walk. Today I’m not looking forward to hiking. However, I am looking forward to meeting up with a friend that I haven’t seen in awhile. It should be a flat trail, one that I haven’t hiked before. I feel tired. Hating to dread an activity that I know is good for me is a terrible feeling. I do know that I will feel great afterwards. Somehow that doesn’t motivate me today.
