WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Backcountry areas of Wind Cave National Park will be closed to hikers from January 17 to February 17, twenty-four hours a day except on weekends. This closure will allow park staff to undertake a management operation to reduce the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the park’s Rocky Mountain Elk population.
A new lawsuit filed by two environmental groups challenges the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to begin the Black Ram logging project in the Kootenai National Forest, which the groups said will likely hasten the decline of the already imperiled grizzly bear population in the Cabinet and Yaak Mountain ranges. The groups, Native Ecosystems Council and […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, saying Black Ram logging project will hurt grizzly bear population appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Denali National Park is one of the most scenic tourist destinations in Alaska. The park-reserve covers an area of ​​9492 square miles. It is also home to one of the longest glaciers in the world, Calhiltna, as well as the magnificent Mount McKinley, which is called the roof of North America. The diversity of the local flora and fauna is also striking.
Recent storms that have rolled through California have spawned flooding that damaged the South Fork Campground and nearby trails in Sequoia National Park. The storms not only brought flooding, but also triggered landslides in the park. The 10-site campground, located in a remote area of the foothills on the South...
Hike 2/52 of my 52 Hike Challenge begins on the Star River Walk. Today I’m not looking forward to hiking. However, I am looking forward to meeting up with a friend that I haven’t seen in awhile. It should be a flat trail, one that I haven’t hiked before. I feel tired. Hating to dread an activity that I know is good for me is a terrible feeling. I do know that I will feel great afterwards. Somehow that doesn’t motivate me today.

