Hike 2/52 of my 52 Hike Challenge begins on the Star River Walk. Today I’m not looking forward to hiking. However, I am looking forward to meeting up with a friend that I haven’t seen in awhile. It should be a flat trail, one that I haven’t hiked before. I feel tired. Hating to dread an activity that I know is good for me is a terrible feeling. I do know that I will feel great afterwards. Somehow that doesn’t motivate me today.

6 DAYS AGO