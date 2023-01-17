Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Combating Gun Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Related
WKTV
Police continue search for suspect who left New York Mills schools on lockout after trying to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills police are still searching for a homeless man they say tried to get into the school building Tuesday, leading to a lockout. The suspect has been identified as John Becker, who police say has warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents.
WKTV
Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
WKTV
Rome woman admits to shooting and killing her mother with long gun in February 2022
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome woman accused of shooting and killing her mother with a long gun in February 2022 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Oneida County Court on Tuesday. Paleigh Iannarilli fatally shot her mother, 43-year-old Theresa Nielsen, at her home on Milton Avenue on Feb. 7,...
WKTV
Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct in Rome
A homeless man was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities say he blocked traffic and punched a sheriff's vehicle window on Jan. 18, 2023. A Rome man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest.
WKTV
Suspect in fatal shooting outside Utica apartment complex charged with murder
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman, who was shot and killed outside of the Adrean Terrace Apartments on Armory Drive on Dec. 15. Freeman was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the hospital. Following an investigation,...
WKTV
Utica Police need public's help identifying individual
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help identifying an individual. Police are looking to speak to this person as part of an investigation into a recent shooting that occurred on Clinton Place. They ask that anyone who has information contact them...
WKTV
New York Mills schools placed on lockout Tuesday after man tried to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York Mills Union Free School District went into a lockout after a man tried to enter the building Tuesday morning. School officials say they know who the man is but he has no connection to the school. Police say it is believed to be a homeless man named Jonathan Becker.
WKTV
2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County
Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
WKTV
Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
WKTV
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
WKTV
TSA officers stop handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 23 handguns at security checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York, in 2022. TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide, in 2022 which is a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019. In 2022, 88% of those guns were loaded.
WKTV
RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility
ILION, N.Y. -- RemArms employees in Ilion were told Wednesday, in the midst of contract negotiations, that the Centerfire 700 Model line will move to their LaGrange, Georgia, manufacturing facility, to maximize production opportunities by having all Centerfire Rifle Product lines in one location. All shotgun product lines will remain in New York.
WKTV
Electrifying seminar held at Harts Hill Inn Wednesday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Amid ongoing state plans to phase out gas, oil and propane heating equipment by 2030, the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted a seminar to discuss impending changes and impacts. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and codes...
WKTV
Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
The U.S. Army Best Medic Competition is 72 straight hours of grueling war-like scenarios designed to test the physical fitness, endurance, military knowledge, and medical skills of the Army’s top medics. Major Patrick Halpin is Utica's 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment Executive Officer. "They’re going to be sleep deprived,...
WKTV
Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name. "It feels wonderful for...
WKTV
Utica jazz musician passes away
Carmen Caramanica, local musician and author, has passed away. Local jazz musician, Carmen Caramanica, passes away. Carmen Caramanica, a local musician and author, has passed away.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol wins prestigious award at annual conference
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol was unanimously elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association at the organization’s annual winter training conference in Albany this week. While on the committee, Maciol will work with sheriffs across the state to enhance public...
WKTV
Local jazz musician, Carmen Caramanica, passes away
UTICA, N.Y. – Carmen Caramanica, a local musician and author, has passed away. The guitarist had performed with Tony Orlando and Raquel Welch before forming The Carmen Caramanica Jazz Trio. In the fall, the self-taught musician published a book about his experiences called “It Started with a Guitar: Six...
WKTV
The votes are in for proposed Stewart's location in South Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's officials met once again with the Utica Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission and the public tonight, regarding their proposed Genesee Street location, where the Raspberries Cafe used to be. There were two separate votes at the meeting, both were passed 3-2. One was for a special...
Comments / 0