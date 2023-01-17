Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line
TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries on Thursday celebrated the start of construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California, which they hope will lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix. Harris said expanding the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
Citrus County Chronicle
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system. Debbie Inglis, deputy commissioner and general counsel, and Kelly Young, the inspector general, received notices of “expiration of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Floridians should support bill
Are you aware of HJR 131 in Florida? I’ll jump to what I feel is most important although it all is important. County officers shall be elected by the electors of each county, for terms of four years, a sheriff, etc., etc. Be it further resolved that the following statement be placed on the ballot: Constitutional amendment, Article VIII, Section 1, recall of county officers and commissioners. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature to provide by general law for the recall of county officers & commissioners.
