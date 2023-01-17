Read full article on original website
Here’s what to expect from MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is now part of the MultiCare Health System, which is planning to invest more than $100 million to improve local healthcare. “MultiCare is a community-based not for profit health system, headquartered here in the great state of Washington,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said. “We’ve been interested in being here for a number of...
Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday)
Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday, January 20th) Let’s face it; it’s a tough place for everyone. For some, it’s financial. For others, it can be health. Whether that’s physical or mental health, very few people are not struggling in one way or another. It can be a rough road, but the best thing to remember is that you are not alone, we’re all in this life together, and there is help! Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance
EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
Know someone 60+ who needs a hot, free meal? Here’s what’s new in Tri-Cities
You don’t have to be homebound to enjoy a meal and some companionship.
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
Tri-Citians are being asked to give up too much for Horse Heaven Hills wind farm | Opinion
Eastern Washington is a big place so why should so many wind turbines surround the Tri-Cities? | Editorial
2AM THOUGHTS: Yakima Memorial Hospital Visits Post Pandemic
Without going into a lot of details, I spent more time than I cared to at Memorial Hospital. I’m fine, and my family is fine. Thank you for asking. I must say, everyone who works there was and is amazing and gave nothing but the best of care. I’m mainly writing this piece because one thing, in particular, stood out and amused me. I totally get the why, but I was still dumbstruck by this specific practice.
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe
The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
kpq.com
What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA
The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
Do Not Dump Your Oil Down the Drain. Dump It Here Instead
Do you dump your used oil down the sink after you finished frying something or, even worse, deep frying something? Well, don't. Oil can do serious damage to your sink and pipes and everything else it comes in contact with on the way down. So, what can you do with your used oil? Some put it in a second container to dispose of properly but that can add up quickly as well. What do you do? Well, fortunately, we have these oil dump points in Yakima where you can bring your used oil to dispose of properly. Not down the drain, not down a manhole, and not over your neighbor's fence.
5 Best Places to Get That New Tom Hanks Drink in Yakima
“Life is like a…glass of Diet Coke and Champagne.” - Tom Hanks, probably. Tom Hanks is one lovable guy, just ask any one. He was recently asked about his tipsy behavior at an industry party in Hollywood and he replied that he was drinking something he was calling, “Diet Cokagne”. It seems he had poured a little champagne into his glass of Diet Coke. Soon, word spread about the new Tom Hanks drink, so we wondered which places we could get one of those “Cokagne” drinks in Yakima, with or without the Diet Coke!
Yakima Loses Former Mayor and Community Leader
Yakima lost a leader in the community earlier this month. Kathy Coffey passed away on January 13. She was 75. For many Coffey was a long time Yakima City Council member elected back in 2007. She served as the city mayor for years but also played many other important roles in the community. Coffey spent 19-years as the CEO of the Yakima Valley Visitors and Convention Bureau.
21 Fast Food Chains in Spokane We Wish Were in the Yakima Valley
🎵SOMEDAY, IT'LL COME ALONG...THE FOOD WE LOVE...🎵. If you live in the Yakima Valley, we have a question for you: How often do you get to visit Spokane? There are many fun things about visiting Spokane and one of them is getting to eat at fast food chains Spokane has that the Yakima Valley doesn’t.
Yakima Wants To Know Can You Freeze Eggs to Save Money?
If you love eggs you've probably noticed a shortage of eggs at your local grocery store. You've probably also noticed the soaring prices. The Consumer Price Index shows over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Many stores in Yakima are now limiting customers to two cartons each.
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast
Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
Yakima City Council Says No Lights, Camera, Action For Police
The Yakima City Council isn't interested in having a company film the Yakima Police Department. The Yakima City Council Tuesday reviewed a letter of agreement between the city and Catagory 6 Media. The proposal was rejected by the council saying they don't want the city featured on national broadcast. City...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
