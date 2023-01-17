Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Dhanishka Sudarsan Wins Warsaw Schools’ Spelling Bee
WARSAW — Harrison Elementary School fifth-grader Dhanishka Sudarsan won the 2023 Warsaw Community Schools’ spelling bee. Jefferson Elementary School fifth-grader Konrad Kolembe was the runner-up. Sudarsan will be registered into spellingbee.com to take the Regional Qualifier Test (a 50-item spelling and word meaning test) between Feb. 10 and...
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club Hosts Annual Banquet
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club held its annual banquet Jan. 6, at the American Table, Warsaw. Club President Gary McDaniel, Mentone, presented Ken Ledgerwood, North Webster, the Ham of the Year Award for his public service, emergency preparedness and his dedication to amateur radio. McDaniel presented James D....
Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1K For Wagon Wheel Scholarships
WARSAW — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club has donated $1,000 to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts for scholarships for students to participate in classes at the Wagon Wheel Conservatory. The money will allow students to experience the benefits of learning through music, dance and acting. “We are thrilled...
Reception Held For Dr. David Robertson
WARSAW — Prior to the Jan. 16 Warsaw School Board meeting, a reception was held for outgoing Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Robertson. Friends, colleagues and family gathered to celebrate his time and impact with Warsaw Community Schools. In November 2022, Robertson announced his resignation from WCS to join local...
Historical Personality Profile: Educator Don Cox
WINONA LAKE — After 27 years in public education and 22 years as principal of Jefferson Elementary School in Winona Lake, Don M. Cox will be honored for his contribution to the educational progress of this community during the Jefferson Parent/Teacher Organization meeting in the school Tuesday as part of the annual open house.
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith (Quinn) and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher, in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Goshen Theater To Host Movie Night, Acting Showcase
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater is hosting several events in the month of February. Come see the artistry of the Boys and Girls Club art students. This art installation from the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties will be on display in the Goshen Theater Lobby starting Jan. 27 through the month of February. You can stop in during upcoming events and regular Box Office hours to take in the show.
Art In Action: South Bend Art Museum, Honeywell Art Show Winners
This week, we want to introduce you to a great museum to visit that is close to home, the South Bend Art Museum. The museum was established in 1947 through a bequest from schoolteacher Carlotta Banta. The South Bend Art Association was created through the efforts of local leaders and was originally established in the carriage house of the Studebaker mansion. In the early 1970’s, the city and the arts council combined efforts to create the new Century Center on the banks of the St. Joseph River in downtown South Bend. The museum occupies three levels of the north wing of the building with spacious galleries and studios.
Marcia B. Cox
Marcia B. Cox, 90, Goshen, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen, Goshen. She was born May 26, 1932. Survivors include three daughters, Ann Prough, Goshen, Debra (Ernie) Fried, Goshen and Shari Kidwell, Niles, Mich.; a son, Michael Swihart, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Detweiler, Goshen; and a brother, William (Rola) Detweiler, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Five Valley Students Recognized For Academic Feats
BURKET — Five Tippecanoe Valley High School students were recognized for their academic feats at Monday, Jan. 16’s Tippecanoe Valley School Board meeting. Juniors Kaylynn Miller, Makynna Rentschler and twins Caroline and Katelyn Stump and senior Abigail Bowers were honored at the board’s regular meeting in the Burket Educational Center.
Rochester Volunteer Takes The Time And Energy To Help Others
ROCHESTER —“I’ve always loved hard work,” stated Scott Zeyen, Rochester. “My father instilled a good work ethic in me. And my jobs have not always come with a paycheck. I get a great deal of satisfaction out of volunteering. It gives me a sense of accomplishment knowing I’m helping others. I’ve been blessed in my life with a good job and income. I believe that’s why I enjoy reaching out to those who are less fortunate. I have the time and energy to help.”
Grace L. Brower
Grace L. Brower, Pierceton, passed away on her 96th birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Majestic Care West. She was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Merriam. On Feb. 17, 1946, she married Harold L. Brower in Huntington. Grace is survived by her daughters: Wanda (Larry) Bolint, Susan (Jim) Converse and...
Kathy C. Polinski
Kathy C. Polinski, Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Mishawaka. On Dec. 16, 1966, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to John Polinski. From that union they were blessed with four children: John (Rhonda) Polinski, Plymouth; Kenny (Angie) Polinski, Plymouth; Dawn (Buck) Hale, LaPaz; and Julia Polinski, Walkerton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Debbie Leiter and Julie Birkey, Bremen; and brothers: Greg (Chris) Weiler, Lakeville; and Jay Weiler, South Bend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Carol Ross.
KREMC To Hold Kate’s Kart Book Drive For Hospitalized Children
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will be holding a book drive the week of Jan. 23-27, to collect book donations for Kate’s Kart. As a local not-for-profit, Kate’s Kart provides books for hospitalized children at 21 Northeast Indiana hospitals. Anyone in the community, whether a KREMC member or not, can donate brand-new books to help fill the book cart at the KREMC facility.
Gary M. Simmons
Gary M. Simmons, 73, Millersburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Wabash. On July 28, 1973, he married Jerilyn Johnson at Goshen City Church of the Brethren. She survives along with a son: Ian (Stacie) Simmons, Syracuse; a daughter: Heather (Bill Hubner) Simmons, Millersburg; and three grandchildren.
Teresa L. Ratcliff
Teresa L. Ratcliff, 60, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at home in Goshen. She was born July 19, 1962. On July 20, 1989, she married David Ratcliff. He survives along with four children, Christina Ferguson, Elkhart, Jennifer (Clint) Keifer, Lafayette, David Ratcliff, Goshen and Heather (Travis) Ratcliff, Goshen; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Catherine (George) Craft, Warsaw, Donald Morrison and Freda (Mark) Smythe, both of Goshen.
Rock Caucused In To Harrison Township Advisory Board
MENTONE — Ed Rock is now part of the Harrison Township Advisory Board. Rock was chosen by a Kosciusko County GOP caucus on Thursday, Jan. 19, to replace Gerald Weirick, who resigned on Dec. 31. He actually got to vote in the caucus himself, along with two other precinct...
Syracuse Town Council Tackles Utility Issues, Looks To Partner With Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — After swearing in councilmen Larry Siegel and Paul Stoelting, the Syracuse Town Council set about tackling a packed agenda during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17. Stoelting was later selected to be the council’s vice president this year. The council tackled a number of utility...
KYLA Students Learn About Orthopedic Industry
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy held their Jan. 11 meeting at the Kosciusko Health Services Pavilion, where the students learned about the orthopedic industry in Kosciusko County. Todd Speicher, president and owner of Instrumental Machine & Development, started the morning session with the history of IMD, which...
