advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Chile Will Promote the Development of Clean Fuels for Aviation
(Bnamericas/Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications of Chile) This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications through the Civil Aeronautical Board ( JAC ) and in conjunction with the Energy Sustainability Agency of the Ministry of Energy , formalized the incorporation of the Catholic University of the Santísima Concepción (UCSC) to the Clean Flight program, initiative national and voluntary participation that seeks to promote collaboration between various actors, both from the public and private sectors, to promote energy sustainability in commercial aviation.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
US News and World Report
NASA Awards $425 Million to Boeing for Fuel-Efficient Airliner Research Project
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NASA said on Wednesday it awarded $425 million to Boeing Co for the agency's "Sustainable Flight Demonstrator" project as the Biden administration works to cut aviation sector emissions. Boeing will work with NASA to "build, test, and fly a full-scale demonstrator aircraft and validate technologies aimed at...
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
Heathrow CEO to Davos: ‘The wealthy people in this room’ need to pay even more to make flying greener
Airlines and airports are under heavy pressure to reduce their environmental footprint—and the head of London’s Heathrow Airport has a message for Davos: the way to accomplish that is to hike fares for the wealthiest of travelers. John Holland-Kaye, the Heathrow CEO, was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos when he proposed individuals and companies with high net worths should pay even more than their current staggeringly high fares to cover the costs of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), sparing less wealthy passengers the cost.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
How Feasible Is Green Hydrogen?
Preliminary tests with green hydrogen-powered fuel networks have shown promising results, and hydrogen-powered vehicles are already on our roads.
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
globalspec.com
Liquid hydrogen system is compact and mobile
A mobile end-to-end hydrogen liquefication and storage system has been engineered by hydrogen infrastructure technology developer GenH2 for a range of applications from transportation to energy backup. The LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System is also expected to be used as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties and use cases for varied applications.
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
electrek.co
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
BBC
The race to make diesel engines run on hydrogen
It's a new hydrogen-diesel hybrid engine affectionately known as "baby number two" that could help to decarbonise some of Australia's heaviest industries. The test rig is large - it has its own room adjoining a lab and looks at first glance like many other large motors, but beneath its metallic skin could lie game-changing technology.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
USD Clean Fuels Announces the Development of a New Biofuels Terminal in National City, CA that Will Supply the San Diego Region with Low Carbon Fuels
(USD Clean Fuels/Business Wire) USD Clean Fuels LLC (USDCF) announced its intention to build a new biofuels terminal in National City, CA that will have the capability to transload renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The terminal will be served by the BNSF Railway and will provide efficient transportation of clean fuels to the area from the Midwest and US Gulf Coast. Pending receipt of all local and state permits, the terminal is expected to be operational by early 2024.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
International Initiative Njord Carbon to Help Accelerate Global Adoption of BECCS
(Canadian Biomass Magazine/Verdane) Even if the world succeeds in dramatically cutting its collective CO2 emissions, there is an urgent need to remove billions of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. Verdane, the European specialist growth equity investor, has therefore joined forces with Södra, a globally leading forest industry group, and Equinor, an international energy company and global leader in permanent CO2 storage, to develop an international initiative called Njord Carbon.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Gov’t Support Seen Needed to Develop Sustainable Jet Fuel
By Arjay L. Balinbin (Business World) The government must send strong signals that it supports the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country through tax incentives and other policies, as a crucial step toward meeting the industry’s target to cut carbon emissions from air travel by 2050, airlines said.
Aviation International News
Singapore To Launch SAF Offtake Study
Following a pilot test last year on the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Changi Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has launched a tender for consultants to help develop an offtake mechanism for renewable fuels going forward. The move follows the authority’s desire to boost Singapore’s competitiveness as a sustainable aviation gateway and is being initiated following the recommendations of the International Advisory Panel on Sustainable Air Hub in September.
BBC
Climate change: Invest in technology that removes CO2 - report
Technology to remove the planet-warming greenhouse gas CO2 from our atmosphere must be urgently ramped up, leading climate experts say in a new report. Scientists say big cuts in CO2 emissions won't be enough to limit global warming. And nature alone will not remove enough of it from the air.
