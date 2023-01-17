Building an emergency fund is essential so you don’t run into financial trouble if you lose your job or unexpected expense crops up. But keeping your emergency fund in a traditional savings account may not be the best solution. To make your money work harder for you, a Roth IRA could be a better option. Despite the fact that a Roth IRA is a retirement savings account, it can also double as an emergency fund. But if you opt to use your Roth IRA for emergency savings, there are rules you must follow to avoid penalties and tax obligations. You may want to work with a financial advisor to ensure you don’t miss out on any rules and that you repay the funds per the rules of your IRA.

