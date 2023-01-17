ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisc.edu

Morgan Henson Awarded Bucky Award & Honored Instructor Award

Sociology Ph.D. Candidate Morgan Henson received the Bucky Award in April 2022 for Graduate Student Commitment to Engagement and Activism for his work on discussing, understanding, and deconstructing whiteness in different contexts around Madison, Wisconsin. In December 2022, Henson was also awarded the Honored Instructor Award for his work for Jason Nolen's Sociology 134 class on race and ethnicity.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

UW–Madison alum's new board game 'makes everyone a gamemaker'

Jon Spike, a 2010 graduate of the UW–Madison School of Education, has created an educational board game called Gamestormers. The family-friendly game, which features a character inspired by Spike's daughter (Sloane the Summoner), allows players to create their own game using cards they are given — as well as ones they create themselves.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

New Innovator in Food and Agriculture Research Award 2023

To:Chairs and Administrators; Departments in the Biological, Physical, and Social Sciences; Associate Deans for Research; College/School Research Administrators. From:Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research & Graduate Education. Date:January 18, 2023. Subject:New Innovator in Food and Agriculture Research Award 2023. Deadline. Deadline for Internal Review:February 01, 2023. Project Description. The...
wisc.edu

Nominate a student for the Outstanding Undergraduate Returning Adult Student Awards

Do you know any returning adult undergraduates pursuing degrees while contributing to the community through leadership and service? Nominate them for a Dean of Students Outstanding Undergraduate Returning Adult Student Award. These awards were established in 1981 by the Dean of Students Office to honor returning adults who have arrived at senior status while juggling all the commitments of adult life. As the call for nominees states, these are students "whose unusual determination and perseverance have enabled them to pursue academic goals and to contribute to the community by demonstrated leadership and/or service."
MADISON, WI

