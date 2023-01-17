Do you know any returning adult undergraduates pursuing degrees while contributing to the community through leadership and service? Nominate them for a Dean of Students Outstanding Undergraduate Returning Adult Student Award. These awards were established in 1981 by the Dean of Students Office to honor returning adults who have arrived at senior status while juggling all the commitments of adult life. As the call for nominees states, these are students “whose unusual determination and perseverance have enabled them to pursue academic goals and to contribute to the community by demonstrated leadership and/or service.”

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO