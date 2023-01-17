Vote Now: Who should be this week's SBLive Georgia High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-14)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 23. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivega.

THIS WEEK’S GEORGIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Editor’s note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nook Prigeon, Tattnall County Boys Basketball: With his dynamic performance in the win over Claxton, Prigeon set the record for points in a game with 40. He couldn’t be stopped and cashed in nine made threes.

Albert Wilson III, North Cobb Christian Boys Basketball: Wilson III had a monster performance versus Drew Charter, ending with a 29-point, 12 rebound double-double.

Tahj Vines, Aquinas Boys Basketball: Vines was on fire and scoring at a high clip as he dropped 35 points versus Georgia School for Innovations and Classis.

Cade Costanzo, Bremen Boys Basketball: Costanzo balled out versus Ringgold and finished with 27 points, three assists, two boards and two steals.

Ashanti Brown, Bryan County Girls Basketball: Brown was a force inside and finished with a monster double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Ariana Dyson, Luella Girls Basketball: Dyson went off to help her team get a big win over Pebblebrook. She finished with yet another double-double this time with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Curt Clark, Spalding Lee Boys Basketball: Clark went off for 38 points and couldn’t be stopped in a close game versus Upson Lee.

Dylan Faulkner, Calhoun Boys Basketball: Faulkner couldn’t be stopped in a close contest versus Rome as he dropped 31 points in a win.

Brock Hacker, Johns Creek Boys Wrestling: Hacker won his 100 th high school match over the weekend.

Will Lipsitz, Johns Creek Boys Wrestling: Lipsitz hit his 100 th varsity win over the weekend.

Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier Boys Basketball: Nathaniel’s performance was huge in knocking off Lanier’s rival in North Gwinnett. He went for 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Grace Ridley, Dalton Girls Basketball: It wouldn’t be a normal week in Georgia High School Basketball if Ridle didn’t have yet another insane stat-line. In a win over Coahulla Creek, she finished with 35 points and 15 rebounds.

Brooke Moore, North Cobb Christian Girls Basketball: Moore dropped her new season-high 31 points in a win in which North Cobb held Drew Charter to just 15 points.

Blake Pollock, Landmark Christian Boys Basketball: Pollock was flat out electric in a super competitive game versus ELCA. He finished with 37 points, six boards and five assists.

Justice McCarter, Osborne Boys Basketball: McCarter scored a new career-high of 37 points to help his team defeat Northgate.

David Thomas, Eagles Landing Boys Basketball: Thomas led the high-flying Eagles to yet another win, this time over Langston Hughes. He finished with 29 points and led his team from the guard position with 12 rebounds.

Uche Iloh, McIntosh Boys Basketball: Iloh has been on a tear as of late and he didn’t let up versus Northgate, finishing with 18 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks.

Grace Barrett, Cambridge Girls Basketball: Barrett was clutch for Cambridge, offensively she scored 12 points, on the boards she had 13 and the most notable was her six blocks.

Cornelia Ellington, Decatur Girls Basketball: Ellington flirted with a quadruple-double as she ended with 12 points, 10 assists, seven steals and seven rebounds from the guard position.