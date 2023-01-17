Read full article on original website
Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & Hub
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Girlfriend of Cardinals’ Cody Ford stunned NFL players must pay to keep jersey
You really do learn something new every day. Take it from Tianna Robillard, the girlfriend of Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford, who chronicled her latest discovery on TikTok – when she learned her NFL beau had to shell out more than $1,300 to keep some of his NFL gear after the season. “Today’s the day I found out that they don’t get their jerseys for free or their helmet,” Robillard said in the clip, which featured the 26-year-old Ford holding up his Cardinals apparel. Warning: Explicit language Robillard then asked Ford how much the gear cost, to which he replied, “$1,350.” “One thousand, three hundred...
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1
The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
The Best Place To Live In Louisiana
Louisiana is brimming with energy and excitement and calling it your home can be an excellent way to start a fresh new life. Here's the best place to live.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
Pro Bowl 2023: Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg to captain All-Star game's NFC, AFC teams
Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson will serve as captains for the AFC and NFC teams during the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. The event will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium.
Nebraska’s De’Coldest Crawford commits to Louisiana Tech
Former Nebraska wide receiver De’Coldest Crawford has committed to Louisiana Tech, he announced on Twitter. The former Green Oaks All-Stater and Shreveport Times All-City athlete entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following a coaching change at Nebraska. He originally committed to LSU during his junior year at Green Oaks, but signed with Nebraska after...
LSU Honors Seimone Augustus With Statue
On Saturday, Seimone Augustus was honored with a statue on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Placed outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Augustus is the first member of the university’s women’s basketball program to receive such an honor. “So many people were involved...
Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton Rouge
The ALS Association has partnered with Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher, Aaron Nola and San Diego Padres Infielder, Austin Nola to bring you a great night of bowling for a great cause. "Strike Out ALS" is tonight from 5 pm to 10 pm at Red Stick Social in Baton Rouge. The fundraising event is being held to help raise awareness and funds to find a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or Lou Gerig's Disease.
