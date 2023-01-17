Since 2006, Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen (GYG) has served up burritos, tacos and nachos to hungry Australians. Now, the company is slowly expanding into the United States. "Guzman y Gomez has the ambitious goal of becoming the number one fast food company in the world, and as such, knows that to compete with the most established brands we must succeed in the US," said Steven Marks, founder and CEO of Guzman y Gomez, over an email. "This is no easy undertaking though, GYG understands the saturation of the Mexican fast-food market in the US and in light of that, had to prove the success of Guzman y Gomez in Australia."

