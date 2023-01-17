Read full article on original website
Related
Residents want new interchange along I-95 in St Johns County, but officials say not so fast
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Census data shows that St Johns County is the second-fastest growing county in the state, but does the county need a new interchange along I-95 to keep up with the growth?. That question brought up in a public hearing about development in the area. Some...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Perpetual easements present revolutionary approach to dune projects
There is a historic step taking place in St. Johns County and it is occurring along the Ponte Vedra Beach coastline. It has become a regular occurrence for years that every time a storm rolls through the area causing damage to the shore by repleading the amounts of sand on the beach that act as the natural protective buffer between the ocean and those with property along the beach.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghost
I really do say this a lot, but Florida has to be one of the most bizarre, in a very good way, state I've ever lived in, and I've partied with a spot-on Teddy Roosevelt impersonator in a Medora bar with my mom. Just when I think I'm starting to understand this place after a little over a year of living here, something else absolutely floors me. And it's so many times about all things haunted around Florida, which I'm slowly starting to collect an understanding of. But St. Augustine is a tough one. There is far too much to know about this notoriously haunted and famous chunk of Florida paradise.
Action News Jax
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
Detectives expanding investigation of St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriate advances towards patients
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Detectives are expanding their investigation into a St. Augustine doctor who previously faced charges related to inappropriate advances toward his patients. After a year-long review, those charges were dropped. However now, the Ormond Beach Police Department in Volusia County is asking for patients of doctor...
floridapolitics.com
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
floridapolitics.com
State estimates 1.75 million Floridians could lose benefits once state begins purging Medicaid rolls
'The worst thing we could do is create panic in this process.'. As many as 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage once the state begins taking steps on April 1 to return its Medicaid program to pre-pandemic levels. Appearing before House and Senate health care panels, officials in the...
Local doctor enters crowded Florida House District 24 race
After announcing his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 24 seat, Dr. Stephen Pyles said he wants to “put a doctor in the House.”. Pyles is a longtime Marion County resident who specializes in pain management at the Pain Treatment Centers in Ocala. He is one of several candidates running in a special election for the vacant House seat.
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
pontevedrarecorder.com
Kinsey, Palencia Dental staff complete professional training
Stephanie Kinsey, DDS, owner and founder of Palencia Dental, and her staff recently completed continuing education training at the 32nd Annual Bernard Jankelson Memorial Lecture and International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO) conference in Louisville, Kentucky, concentrating on “A Multidisciplinary Approach to Treating Your TMD Patient.” TMD stands for temporomandibular joint disorder.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis seeks information on transgender care at Florida universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s...
Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized
Rep. Greg Steube's (R-Fla.) office said late Wednesday that the congressman suffered "multiple injuries" in an "accident on his property late this afternoon." Steube's office did not provide any other details, but ABC7 in Sarasota reports that a delivery driver witnessed the congressman fall about 20 feet off a ladder. Steube had a chainsaw with him, and when a huge tree limb hit the ladder, "he was midair," the delivery man, Darrell Bernard Woodie, told ABC7. Steube was "obviously in pain and he was very limited movement," he added. Woodie said he called 911, and both ABC7 and Florida Politics' Peter Schorsch report that Steube was in a Sarasota hospital Wednesday night. Steube, 44, has represented Florida's Sarasota-based 17th Congressional District since 2019, and he was just given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee by the narrow House GOP majority. Before being elected to Congress, Steube served eight years in the Florida Statehouse and four years in the U.S. Army, from 2004 to 2008.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Action News Jax
Duval GOP pushes to investigate JEA scandal, as mayoral candidates take shots over alleged ties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval Republican Party is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to petition the Florida Supreme Court to commence a statewide grandy jury to investigate the JEA scandal. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The resolution calls for the proposed statewide grand jury to investigate violations...
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
Comments / 0