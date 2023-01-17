Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
thesunflower.com
Up in arms: Conceal carry policy continues to spark controversy among students, faculty and staff
With the implementation of the 2017 Kansas Personal and Family Protection Act, college universities were forced to make difficult decisions regarding which facilities should be properly and legally re-designated as gun-free facilities. Unlike neighboring universities like the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, Wichita State chose to label no facilities on campus — including the YMCA-housed daycare and student housing — as gun-free.
thesunflower.com
This week’s news in brief — Jan. 19
Wichita Transit to offer new connection to WSU West campus. After years of driving, ridesharing, walking or hailing down buses, WSU students with classes on the WSU West campus will now have bus access via the Wichita Transit Center. With the new route implemented on the first day of spring classes, students can now catchRoute 21 inbound to the Wichita Transit Center and board Route 12 to North Maize Road to attend classes based on the WSU West campus.
thesunflower.com
New WSU Tech culinary school opens doors, program to aid visually impaired underway
After a few years of temporary classes in the Boston Recreation Center, NICHE, the National Institute for Culinary & Hospitality Education and Envision, will be getting its own spot in Wichita’s downtown area. The program designated for blind and visually impaired students does not have a set opening date, but they are hoping to open it by the fall of 2023.
thesunflower.com
More projects and construction coming during spring semester
Numerous spots on campus will soon see closures or construction due to renovations on WSU’s main campus. List of buildings undergoing construction and/or renovations. Construction is expected to last until mid-2024. Parking lot 7, between Elliott Hall and the RSC, will lose about half of its parking stalls. At times, the whole parking lot may temporarily close.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Events, Festivals, Cook-Offs, Fairs and Other Big Dates to Look Forward to in 2023
Are you like me and like to plan ahead for all the big Wichita events taking place in the next twelve months? Whether it’s a fun festival, galas, parties, cook-offs, fairs, you name it, you like to have them on your calendar. Or perhaps, you missed out last year and told yourself, “I’m not missing it this year!”.
KWCH.com
Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who sought to better his community through coaching and mentorship died this weekend. Theo Cribbs, Jr. was 84 years old. Family and friends remember Cribbs as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. In the process of improving lives around him, Cribbs played a major role in popularizing youth football in Wichita. For 50 years, he provided opportunities for Black children in the community who didn’t have anywhere to compete.
thesunflower.com
Men’s tennis begins spring season in Arizona
Men’s tennis opened their spring season on Jan. 13 with a win in a match at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. This is only the third time the Shockers have faced GCU, the first meeting happening in 1985 and the most recent meeting in 2018. The Shockers won both of these matches.
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
KWCH.com
National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. This sometimes includes visits concerning serious conditions. A Gallup poll released this week found 40% of adults are waiting to seek care, a record for the poll. The situation in the Wichita area reflects the national trend, local health professionals report.
KWCH.com
Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST. The neighbor of the deadly house fire in Arlington,...
thesunflower.com
Lunar New Year celebrations to come
For many students, the term “New Year” means January 1st. For multiple different cultures, however, the New Year celebrations are right around the corner. Celebrated in communities in China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea, the Lunar New Year takes place Saturday, January 22. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.
K-State fans and KU fans go head-to-head when cheering on their teams
K-State and KU fans gathered at watch parties throughout Wichita to cheer on their teams during the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night.
Parents of Wichita’s Gradey Dick say the freshman is flourishing at KU
On the eve of the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, KSN's Jason Lamb visited with Bart and Carmen Dick to find out how their son, Gradey Dick (a University of Kansas basketball freshman), is adjusting to college life and playing a key role for the No. 2 ranked Jayhawks.
KWCH.com
‘Michael Schwanke,’ ‘Rachel Hackbarth’ up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Michael Schwanke and Rachel Hackbarth are looking for forever homes. That’s right! The Kansas Humane Society shared videos on Wednesday showing two dogs named for the 12 News anchors. KHS says Michael Schwanke is a 10-month-old “who loves keeping people informed on the local and...
Reba McEntire Surprises Kansas Drama Teacher With Generous Gift
Reba McEntire is an inspiration to countless people. Her voice helped to ignite the love of music in many current country hitmakers. More than that, she is an example of what can happen when you chase your dreams and aren’t afraid to take control of your life. After all, Reba didn’t see real success until she took creative control of her music early in her career. More importantly, Reba is a philanthropist who shows her fans and the rest of the world what it means to pay it forward. She opened Reba’s Ranch House – which is comparable to the Ronald McDonald House – in the 90s. Throughout her career, McEntire has given to and partnered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Ousted Goddard mayor speaks out following city administrator’s abrupt firing
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s Goddard City Council meeting, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired. Hunter Larkin retook the position...
wichitabyeb.com
Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food Revisited
While in Park City one morning, I decided I needed some breakfast and happened to be by Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food. It’s a locally owned restaurant that I’ve been to many times. But since I don’t live or work in the area, it’s not a place I’ve been to in a while, so dropped by to show them a little love. What I really did was show my taste buds some love.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community. For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The...
Comments / 0