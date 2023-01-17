Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
CNET
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Apple reportedly defies late co-founder Steve Jobs with possible Mac update
Famously, Steve Jobs was vehemently against the idea.
If you bought a Macbook between 2015 and 2019, you may be owed money
As part of a nationwide class action settlement, if you bought a MacBook laptop sold between 2015 and 2019 equipped with a "Butterfly" keyboard, you may be eligible for payment.
Business Insider
Apple's latest Mac Mini comes with a faster processor and a lower starting price — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's latest Mac Mini uses the company's M2 and all-new M2 Pro processors. The compact desktop computer is now available to preorder, and starts at $599 for the M2 version. The 2023 Mac Mini promises faster performance compared...
NASDAQ
Digital Trends
9to5Mac
A 27-inch iMac is redundant, especially with the new M2 Mac mini
The 27-inch iMac used to be one of the most popular models in Apple’s line-up, and a lot of people still view them with great affection even today. If you wanted a Mac but didn’t need portability, the machine combined all-in-one simplicity with a beautiful design and a great screen in a decent size.
Apple adds keynote-like video to introduce new high-end M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models
Apple unveiled the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro alongside a new Mac mini with the M2 and the M2 Pro chips. While both announcements were made through press releases, the company has also posted a keynote-like video to talk a bit more about these new Macs. The...
CNET
Apple Should Bring These Features to the iPhone 15
With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple gave us many of the features we've been waiting for. These include an always-on display and better multitasking thanks to Apple's Dynamic Island. But there are a few ways Apple could take things further with the iPhone 15. For example, the...
Apple reveals the fastest, most powerful MacBooks ever
Meet Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max computer chips: the heart of the upcoming 2023 14" and 16" MacBook Pro
The Verge
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price
Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
Apple's New MacBook Pro Laptops For 2023 Could Drop This Week
Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple has scheduled an announcement for tomorrow which might involve new MacBooks.
Digital Trends
iPhone SE 4 cancellation could delay Apple’s big 5G plans
Apple has canceled the fourth generation iPhone SE, according to reports over the weekend. The mid-range iPhone, which may have been released in 2024 according to speculation, has been canned, according to the well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Interestingly, according to Kuo, Apple had planned to debut its in-house 5G modem...
Cult of Mac
Apple postpones AR glasses development in favor of cheaper mixed reality headset
Apple has indefinitely postponed development on its first AR/VR glasses. The device was supposedly going to launch a couple of years after Apple’s first mixed-reality headset’s debut, which is due to come out later this year. Instead, the Cupertino giant is now focusing on building a cheaper version...
