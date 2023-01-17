ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

6 new and revamped loyalty and rewards programs that are shaking up the restaurant industry

Loyalty programs 1.0 were the simple punch cards of days-gone by: 10 visits get you a free entrée or drink. The second iteration of loyalty programs became popular in the years leading up to the pandemic as Starbucks popularized the digital loyalty program and made it easier and more customizable than ever before. Now, as customers become more discerning and omnichannel demands grow, loyalty and rewards programshave grown up with them.
Nextbite names former Overstock CPO as chief digital officer to accelerate innovation of its restaurant virtual brand offerings

Nextbite, a leader in digital-first restaurant solutions, today announced that Silicon Valley veteran and innovator Vikram Raghavan has joined the firm as Chief Digital Officer. Former Chief Product Officer for Overstock and Chief Technology Officer for C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), Raghavan brings extensive technology, ecommerce and virtual brand expertise to Nextbite. In this new role, he will focus on innovating with strategic digital marketing and related technology.
How Texas Roadhouse is improving its off-premises business

Like most casual dining chains, Texas Roadhouse shifted heavily to off-premises business during the throes of the pandemic. Also like most casual dining chains, the chain has maintained much of that business despite the return of dine-in business. The chain’s carryout/curbside business has held steady near 20% in many locations...
FLORIDA STATE
Trending this week: Subway faces bumpy road on way to potential sale

This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was NRN editors discuss John Cywinski’s new job, In-N-Out’s move to the east coast and the ICR Conference. In other news, with Subway reportedly retaining advisers for a potential sale of the sandwich brand, an estimated value of more than $10 billion and a tightening interest rate market made conditions less than ideal for shopping around a major restaurant concept.
Restaurant sales and traffic declined in December

New data from the National Restaurant Association shows that restaurant sales in December tapered off in December – to $88.3 billion – compared to November, which generated $89.2 billion. The association reports that October and November sales were $1.6 billion lower than preliminary numbers shared by the U.S. Census Bureau.
5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
COLUMBUS, OH

