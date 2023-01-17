Read full article on original website
Related
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
nrn.com
6 new and revamped loyalty and rewards programs that are shaking up the restaurant industry
Loyalty programs 1.0 were the simple punch cards of days-gone by: 10 visits get you a free entrée or drink. The second iteration of loyalty programs became popular in the years leading up to the pandemic as Starbucks popularized the digital loyalty program and made it easier and more customizable than ever before. Now, as customers become more discerning and omnichannel demands grow, loyalty and rewards programshave grown up with them.
nrn.com
Nextbite names former Overstock CPO as chief digital officer to accelerate innovation of its restaurant virtual brand offerings
Nextbite, a leader in digital-first restaurant solutions, today announced that Silicon Valley veteran and innovator Vikram Raghavan has joined the firm as Chief Digital Officer. Former Chief Product Officer for Overstock and Chief Technology Officer for C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), Raghavan brings extensive technology, ecommerce and virtual brand expertise to Nextbite. In this new role, he will focus on innovating with strategic digital marketing and related technology.
nrn.com
How Texas Roadhouse is improving its off-premises business
Like most casual dining chains, Texas Roadhouse shifted heavily to off-premises business during the throes of the pandemic. Also like most casual dining chains, the chain has maintained much of that business despite the return of dine-in business. The chain’s carryout/curbside business has held steady near 20% in many locations...
nrn.com
How Atlanta restaurant group Southern Proper is getting the most out of its general managers
General managers are increasingly becoming the most important role at restaurants. And for good reason: The general manager is responsible for store profitability, managing team culture and providing a great experience for the local customer base. Some restaurants are recognizing the power and potential of the general manager by offering...
nrn.com
Trending this week: Subway faces bumpy road on way to potential sale
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was NRN editors discuss John Cywinski’s new job, In-N-Out’s move to the east coast and the ICR Conference. In other news, with Subway reportedly retaining advisers for a potential sale of the sandwich brand, an estimated value of more than $10 billion and a tightening interest rate market made conditions less than ideal for shopping around a major restaurant concept.
nrn.com
Restaurant sales and traffic declined in December
New data from the National Restaurant Association shows that restaurant sales in December tapered off in December – to $88.3 billion – compared to November, which generated $89.2 billion. The association reports that October and November sales were $1.6 billion lower than preliminary numbers shared by the U.S. Census Bureau.
nrn.com
5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
Comments / 0