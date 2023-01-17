ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DESOTO COUNTY NOTEBOOK: Bulldogs limping as winter seasons close

By By Steve Knapp Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtjJv_0kHmCldl00

Coaches like to have their teams peak at this time of the season. There are another two weeks of basketball before district action begins and soccer is winding up this week before district play next week.

The DeSoto County Bulldogs are on a downward trend as the season draws near the end.

The Lady Bulldogs basketball team had a nice 9-2 record before their recent tailspin. They lost four of their last five games before beating up on Tenoroc 69-12. Tenoroc has only won one game this season, so they were pretty easy pickings. Last week the Bulldogs lost to Lemon Bay by 15 points after beating them by 29 in an earlier meeting.

Charlotte is on another level than the Bulldogs and easily downed the Bulldogs 84-32.

Injuries to two players and two others out for various reasons left the team with just six players and two regular starters on the court. DeSoto doesn’t have enough players to form a JV team, so there were no players to bring up.

Next up was Avon Park and a 10-point loss after beating them earlier in the season by 12 points. DeSoto was in Venice on Tuesday and will host Lake Region on Friday in a big district showdown. They finish their regular season with games at Port Charlotte, who they beat by four points earlier in the season and then at home against Palmetto, a team it blasted by 37 points earlier this season. That season finale will also be senior night.

The girls soccer team lost to Avon Park 2-0 in their only game of the week and was at Lemon Bay Tuesday to finish up its season.

The boys soccer team did a little of everything last week as they won a game, lost a game and tied the other contest. They beat Sarasota 4-1 to open the week and then lost a close 1-0 game at North Port in the final minute on a penalty kick. They had shutout the Bobcats 4-0 earlier in the season.

Their final game was a 0-0 tie with Hardee. The Bulldogs had beaten the Wildcats 8-0 just a week earlier, but failed to get on the board in the rematch. They played host to Lemon Bay on Tuesday and will go to Charlotte on Thursday before hosting Booker the following evening for senior night. They are now 10-3-2.

The boys basketball team got over the .500 mark with a pair of wins and a loss last week. They lost to Avon Park 53-51 and then beat Imagine School of North Port 67-55 and finished the week with a 71-49 win over Hardee. They were at Sarasota on Tuesday and will be home Thursday with North Port coming to town.

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Former Braden River QB continues his football career overseas

Successfully completing a bus ride has been a big deal to Louis Colosimo. Growing up in Sarasota and Bradenton counties, Colosimo never had much need to use public transportation. That is why in 2022 the former Braden River High and Davidson College quarterback was nervous about using the bus system in Sollerod, Denmark, on his first day as a member of the Gold Diggers, the town's American football team.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A string of unsettled days in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains the driving force in our short-term forecast. Its position in the Atlantic is directing the winds out of the southeast and will continue to do so for the today and most of tomorrow. This will bring warm temperatures to the Suncoast and slowly increase the moisture in the air.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Unsettled weather by this weekend as cold front stalls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today and the next couple of days will feature a calm and mild forecast. High pressure sits in the near Atlantic and directs our winds out of the south. The south wind is a warming wind that will take us to well above the average high temperatures for the rest of the work week.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village

Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting

20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
BRADENTON, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy