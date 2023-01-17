DESOTO COUNTY NOTEBOOK: Bulldogs limping as winter seasons close

Coaches like to have their teams peak at this time of the season. There are another two weeks of basketball before district action begins and soccer is winding up this week before district play next week.

The DeSoto County Bulldogs are on a downward trend as the season draws near the end.

The Lady Bulldogs basketball team had a nice 9-2 record before their recent tailspin. They lost four of their last five games before beating up on Tenoroc 69-12. Tenoroc has only won one game this season, so they were pretty easy pickings. Last week the Bulldogs lost to Lemon Bay by 15 points after beating them by 29 in an earlier meeting.

Charlotte is on another level than the Bulldogs and easily downed the Bulldogs 84-32.

Injuries to two players and two others out for various reasons left the team with just six players and two regular starters on the court. DeSoto doesn’t have enough players to form a JV team, so there were no players to bring up.

Next up was Avon Park and a 10-point loss after beating them earlier in the season by 12 points. DeSoto was in Venice on Tuesday and will host Lake Region on Friday in a big district showdown. They finish their regular season with games at Port Charlotte, who they beat by four points earlier in the season and then at home against Palmetto, a team it blasted by 37 points earlier this season. That season finale will also be senior night.

The girls soccer team lost to Avon Park 2-0 in their only game of the week and was at Lemon Bay Tuesday to finish up its season.

The boys soccer team did a little of everything last week as they won a game, lost a game and tied the other contest. They beat Sarasota 4-1 to open the week and then lost a close 1-0 game at North Port in the final minute on a penalty kick. They had shutout the Bobcats 4-0 earlier in the season.

Their final game was a 0-0 tie with Hardee. The Bulldogs had beaten the Wildcats 8-0 just a week earlier, but failed to get on the board in the rematch. They played host to Lemon Bay on Tuesday and will go to Charlotte on Thursday before hosting Booker the following evening for senior night. They are now 10-3-2.

The boys basketball team got over the .500 mark with a pair of wins and a loss last week. They lost to Avon Park 53-51 and then beat Imagine School of North Port 67-55 and finished the week with a 71-49 win over Hardee. They were at Sarasota on Tuesday and will be home Thursday with North Port coming to town.