ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 7

Related
Colorado Newsline

A speech that put NIMBYs on notice

Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
erienewsnow.com

John Hickenlooper Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Birth name: John Wright Hickenlooper Jr. Father: John Hickenlooper Sr., a steel mill executive. Mother: Anne (Morris) MacDonald. Marriages: Robin Pringle (2016-present); Helen Thorpe (divorced) Children: with Robin Pringle: Jack...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette

When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Polis calls for more property tax relief

Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Snowstorm shuts down Colorado's legislature, state government offices Wednesday

State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over. State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Polis touts factory-built homes as part of affordable housing plan

Gov. Jared Polis says expanding affordable housing will be a top priority of his over the next four years. In his State of the State address, the governor said everything ties back to housing - water, climate goals, the economy and transportation. He said if the state doesn't act now, it will reach the point of no return.Our resources - including land - are finite and the governor says we can't afford to make the mistakes California has. He laid out a wide-ranging plan to address the crisis and highlighted Fading West Development, a manufactured home builder in Buena Vista,...
COLORADO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke acquires 175 MW Colorado municipal utility solar project

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, acquired Pike Solar, a 175 MW development-stage utility solar power plant being built for municipal utility Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The non-regulated commercial arm of utility Duke Energy acquired the project from EPC contractor Juwi Inc., which initially had plans to be coupled with a four-hour...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy