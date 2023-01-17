Read full article on original website
'Fair scheduling' bill pits Colorado's progressive legislators against business interests
In industries such as restaurant, retail and construction, it’s known as “show-up time:” An employee shows up to work as scheduled, but is sent home because there isn’t enough work that day. The employee only gets paid for actual time worked, and if sent home, that...
A speech that put NIMBYs on notice
Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
Should Colorado Ban Assault Weapons?
As a response to mass shootings in Colorado, 3 democratic lawmakers have a plan. increasing the age you can legally purchase a gun to 21,. introducing a waiting period between buying a gun and receiving it.
John Hickenlooper Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Birth name: John Wright Hickenlooper Jr. Father: John Hickenlooper Sr., a steel mill executive. Mother: Anne (Morris) MacDonald. Marriages: Robin Pringle (2016-present); Helen Thorpe (divorced) Children: with Robin Pringle: Jack...
Gov. Polis plans for Colorado include "Support for Migrants". What will that mean?
In his State of the State speech today, Gov. Polis talked about his plans for immigration and the treatment of migrants. "We're doing our part to support migrants..." he said.
Colorado Democrats talk about eliminating tax refunds they previously celebrated
DENVER — Remember that state refund you got back before the November election?. The one that Democrats rebranded, so they could take credit for the refund they wanted voters to let them keep?. They were so proud of getting you money back early, Next with Kyle Clark wanted to...
Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023
It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Perry Will ready to roll up sleeves for Western Slope after appointment to state Senate District 5
Perry Will was devastated when he lost a reelection bid for the Colorado House District 57 seat in November, but the New Castle Republican credits his wife with making him stick to his mantra: Lick your wounds for a day after something bad happens and then move on. The advice...
Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette
When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
Polis calls for more property tax relief
Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snowstorm shuts down Colorado's legislature, state government offices Wednesday
State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over. State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
Polis touts factory-built homes as part of affordable housing plan
Gov. Jared Polis says expanding affordable housing will be a top priority of his over the next four years. In his State of the State address, the governor said everything ties back to housing - water, climate goals, the economy and transportation. He said if the state doesn't act now, it will reach the point of no return.Our resources - including land - are finite and the governor says we can't afford to make the mistakes California has. He laid out a wide-ranging plan to address the crisis and highlighted Fading West Development, a manufactured home builder in Buena Vista,...
Duke acquires 175 MW Colorado municipal utility solar project
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, acquired Pike Solar, a 175 MW development-stage utility solar power plant being built for municipal utility Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The non-regulated commercial arm of utility Duke Energy acquired the project from EPC contractor Juwi Inc., which initially had plans to be coupled with a four-hour...
'It's a slap in the face': Colorado family fights for relative's name on Korean War Memorial
COLORADO, USA — More than 36,000 names are engraved on the Korean War Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C. But a Colorado woman said hundreds of names are missing, including her the name of her relative. Every time she visits, she said it feels like he’s been forgotten.
