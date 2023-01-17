Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports
OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovery continues with daily visits to team facility
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to the team’s facility on an “almost daily” fashion, coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday.
Bills Rewind Bengals Tape? Not So Fast, Says Coach
The Buffalo Bills can't get too caught up in the game plan of two weeks ago. Sunday's AFC Divisional bout with the Cincinnati Bengals is clearly a whole different ball game.
OC With Peyton Manning Ties Earns HC Interview Request From Colts
The Indianapolis Colts requested to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching job.
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
ORCHARD PARK — Joe Mixon is still talking. Of course, when he’s not piling up yardage both as a runner and receiver, that’s what the Cincinnati Bengals running back does. Prior to the first game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Mixon wasn’t too pleased that...
Yardbarker
Packers' Rich Bisaccia should be a top contender to be Colts HC
Per insider Ian Rapoport, Bisaccia is a "leader whose players love him." While that alone won't get many people hired as an NFL head coach -- especially with upwards of a dozen other options -- there are a host of other reasons why the former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach should be a top contender.
WLWT 5
Who Dey Nation surprises hospitalized child with signed Bengals gear
CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation is power, and after hearing one young Bengals fan needed support, the entire community began rallying around him. Griffin Cornell has been at Cincinnati Children's Hospital for nearly three weeks. On New Year's Eve, the 3-year-old started having uncontrollable seizures. Weeks later, doctors are still trying to figure out the cause.
Bengals Rule Out 2 Starting Offensive Lineman For Game vs. Bills
The Bengals won't be at full strength when they face the Bills this Sunday, that's for sure. On Friday, the Bengals officially ruled out left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa for the AFC Divisional Round. It was previously reported that Williams suffered a dislocated ...
wearebuffalo.net
London: Buffalo Bills Will Lose a Home Game in 2023
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their latest playoff run, as they will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills did have some pretty big news regarding a certain game in 2023, which we now know is official.
