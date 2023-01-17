(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police say they arrested a man behind the wheel after multiple reports of a reckless driver in the area of the 240 Freeway and Columbia Park Trail Tuesday night around 11:30. Tips were coming in the suspect was driving the wrong way on the freeway. Police responded and later went to the area of Leslie Road after getting another tip a driver was swerving into oncoming traffic. Officers were able to stop the driver's vehicle off Gage Blvd. and Leslie. They found what appeared to be a "highly intoxicated" driver. The suspect was arrested for DUI and later booked into the Benton County Jail.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO