ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
ifiberone.com
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
kpq.com
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
“Highly Intoxicated.” Wrong Way Driver Arrested in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police say they arrested a man behind the wheel after multiple reports of a reckless driver in the area of the 240 Freeway and Columbia Park Trail Tuesday night around 11:30. Tips were coming in the suspect was driving the wrong way on the freeway. Police responded and later went to the area of Leslie Road after getting another tip a driver was swerving into oncoming traffic. Officers were able to stop the driver's vehicle off Gage Blvd. and Leslie. They found what appeared to be a "highly intoxicated" driver. The suspect was arrested for DUI and later booked into the Benton County Jail.
ifiberone.com
MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
kpq.com
Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Both Drivers Near Orondo
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97 Thursday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. south of Orondo near Turtle Rock when an eastbound sedan lost control and collided with a westbound sedan. "The roadway was slick...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 2 killed in wreck on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee; highway reopened
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee. Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
ifiberone.com
Death in a pill: Grant and Chelan counties see alarming jump in fentanyl deaths in 2022
Growing fentanyl use in our region in 2022 translated into more deaths, according to coroners with Chelan and Grant counties. Fentanyl accounted for far more drug-related overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021 in at least two counties in north central Washington. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says fentanyl death nearly...
kpq.com
Fire Causes Minor Damage at South Wenatchee Business
A South Wenatchee business in was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out just before 6:15 in the 700 block of South Worthen Street at Shepherd's Oil. Deputy Chief Andy Davidson with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says the fire started outside the business' main building. "It...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
ifiberone.com
Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand
MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
kpq.com
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Charged with Conspiracy to Murder
One of the three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee is now facing a conspiracy to murder charge. 17-year-old Angel Lara-Sedano is currently residing at Chelan County Juvenile Center for his role in a drive-by shooting back in August. Back in September, witnesses overheard Lara-Sedano say that he...
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated man hit by car on highway in Othello
OTHELLO - A 23-year-old Othello man is recovering from his injuries after he was hit by a car in Othello at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Washington State troopers say Augustino De Los Santos was walking eastbound on the shoulder of SR 26 at Broadway Avenue when he suddenly walked onto the highway and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
Pasco murder suspect released from Franklin County Jail on written promise
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The murder suspect in the Breanna Gooldy case has been released from jail. It’s been more than two months since the youngest of the Gooldy sisters, 24-year-old Breanna, died. She was found November 6, 2022, outside after a frigid night in Pasco. She was wrapped in just a few wet blankets and a wet shirt. The man...
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
ifiberone.com
Person OK after falling through the ice at Banks Lake
BANKS LAKE — Firefighters say a person was OK after falling through the ice while fishing at Banks Lake on Sunday near Grand Coulee. Grand Coulee Fire and EMS assisted at the scene of the reported exposure through the ice in the North Dam area. Fire officials say everyone was able to make it to shore before emergency personnel arrived.
