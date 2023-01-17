ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in Fulton County collision

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
METAMORA, Ohio — Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning at a rural Fulton County intersection, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Patricia Schudel, 74, of Metamora, Ohio and William Bostelman, 49, of Grand Rapids, Ohio were both taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital following the crash at State Rt. 64 and Fulton County Road T in Amboy Township reported at 6:48 a.m., troopers from the patrol’s Toledo post said.

According to the report, Ms. Schudel was westbound on Road T and failed to stop at a stop sign at Route 64, troopers said. Her car hit a northbound pickup truck Mr. Bostelman was driving north, and both vehicles caromed into a field on the intersection’s northwest side.

Impairment was not suspected as a crash factor, troopers said. Metamora Fire & EMS and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

