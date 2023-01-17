Read full article on original website
Huskies Wrestling Team Bounces Back Against Augustana
St. Cloud State’s wrestling program lost at home for the first time in 13 years on Thursday losing 20-19 to #9 UW Parkside. The Huskies refocused after the tough loss and got ready for the Augustana Vikings. At 125 #6 Paxton Creese looked to avenge his loss from UW...
Mattsfield’s Hat Trick leads to St. Clouds Sixth Straight Loss
On Tuesday, the St. Cloud Crush boy’s hockey team hosted the Bemidji Lumberjacks. A team St. Cloud had beaten in their season opener. The Lumberjacks came out firing and only 29 seconds into the game, Wyatt Mattsfield for Bemidji, scored his first goal quieting the crowd. St. Cloud’s Andrew Cumming would soon tie things up at one apiece. St. Cloud’s Penalty kill was strong in the first period and managed to kill off three minor penalties. Mattsfield would add another even strength goal to his tally giving Bemidji a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Riola Named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year And Baseball Teamed Picked to Finish 3rd
Although most of central Minnesota is still under a thick blanket of snow St. Cloud State baseball is gearing up for another year of Huskies baseball. Last year’s break-out shortstop Sam Riola was named the NSIC’s Preseason Player of the Year. Riola posted a 429/.533/.890 line while also being one of two D-II players to hit 20 or more homeruns and steal 30 or more bases.
Man Found Murdered in Southeast St. Cloud Tuesday Night
The St. Cloud Police Department says that late Tuesday night a man was discovered murdered in an apartment building in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue Southeast. When officers arrived at the apartment they discovered an adult male that had been shot. They attempted live saving measures at the scene but the victim died.
15-Year-Old Juvenile Suspect Being Held on Firearms Charges in St. Cloud
A 15-year-old juvenile suspect from St. Cloud is being held at the Stearns County Jail on a felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. The suspect is also being held on possession of a firearm while under 18 as well as being prohibited possession of a firearm due to prior felony qualifying convictions.
