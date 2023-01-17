ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

kvsc.org

Huskies Wrestling Team Bounces Back Against Augustana

St. Cloud State’s wrestling program lost at home for the first time in 13 years on Thursday losing 20-19 to #9 UW Parkside. The Huskies refocused after the tough loss and got ready for the Augustana Vikings. At 125 #6 Paxton Creese looked to avenge his loss from UW...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

Mattsfield’s Hat Trick leads to St. Clouds Sixth Straight Loss

On Tuesday, the St. Cloud Crush boy’s hockey team hosted the Bemidji Lumberjacks. A team St. Cloud had beaten in their season opener. The Lumberjacks came out firing and only 29 seconds into the game, Wyatt Mattsfield for Bemidji, scored his first goal quieting the crowd. St. Cloud’s Andrew Cumming would soon tie things up at one apiece. St. Cloud’s Penalty kill was strong in the first period and managed to kill off three minor penalties. Mattsfield would add another even strength goal to his tally giving Bemidji a 2-1 lead after the first period.
kvsc.org

Riola Named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year And Baseball Teamed Picked to Finish 3rd

Although most of central Minnesota is still under a thick blanket of snow St. Cloud State baseball is gearing up for another year of Huskies baseball. Last year’s break-out shortstop Sam Riola was named the NSIC’s Preseason Player of the Year. Riola posted a 429/.533/.890 line while also being one of two D-II players to hit 20 or more homeruns and steal 30 or more bases.
kvsc.org

Man Found Murdered in Southeast St. Cloud Tuesday Night

The St. Cloud Police Department says that late Tuesday night a man was discovered murdered in an apartment building in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue Southeast. When officers arrived at the apartment they discovered an adult male that had been shot. They attempted live saving measures at the scene but the victim died.
