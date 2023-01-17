On Tuesday, the St. Cloud Crush boy’s hockey team hosted the Bemidji Lumberjacks. A team St. Cloud had beaten in their season opener. The Lumberjacks came out firing and only 29 seconds into the game, Wyatt Mattsfield for Bemidji, scored his first goal quieting the crowd. St. Cloud’s Andrew Cumming would soon tie things up at one apiece. St. Cloud’s Penalty kill was strong in the first period and managed to kill off three minor penalties. Mattsfield would add another even strength goal to his tally giving Bemidji a 2-1 lead after the first period.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO