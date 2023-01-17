Read full article on original website
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
CBS Sports
2023 Ryder Cup: Davis Love III named vice captain of U.S. team as Zach Johnson calls on another former leader
The U.S. Ryder Cup Team announced on Tuesday that captain Zach Johnson has named Davis Love III a vice captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. Having previously announced the addition of Steve Stricker to the locker room, Johnson has made the decision to also include another former captain in Love.
Golf Digest
Lee Westwood’s outcast status in Abu Dhabi can’t keep him from remembering some of the good times
ABU DHABI — Not many people beyond the winner, Sweden’s Mats Lanner, remember the 1994 Madeira Islands Open. But Lee Westwood does. It was there, on the Portuguese archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, that the then 20-year-old Englishman made his professional debut on the European Tour. He didn’t do too badly, either. Rounds of 72-69-75 saw Westwood pull up in an eight-way tie for 19th place in the weather-shortened event. For that effort, he earned €3,941.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Ian Poulter claims he may skip the Ryder Cup even if he qualifies amid LIV Golf drama
It’s still unclear if LIV Golf members will be allowed to compete at the Ryder Cup later this year in Rome. Ian Poulter, however, sounds like he doesn’t want to participate regardless of how it shakes out. Poulter, ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week on...
Golf Digest
Lost clubs add to awkwardness of Henrik Stenson’s first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain
ABU DHABI — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald may have shot the lowest score (64) on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but his immediate predecessor in the role (of sorts at least) was also giving off an air of mild satisfaction at the end of his round. In his first DP World Tour event since the Genesis Scottish Open last July—and his first competitive play in 10 weeks—the deposed skipper and now LIV Golf League player Henrik Stenson made four birdies and an eagle en route to a 68 at Yas Links.
msn.com
Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update
The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over $10 million in 2012 was down to just $2,000 as of last week.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Luke Donald Dismisses Idea Of Qualifying For His Own Ryder Cup Team
Despite an opening 64 in Abu Dhabi, Luke Donald laughed off the prospect of being a playing captain in Rome
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
queencreeksuntimes.com
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy officially joins field for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Tournament Chairman Pat Williams has announced World No. 1 and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has officially committed to play in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open presented by Taylor Morrison, which is set to tee it up Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. This will be McIlroy’s second appearance at “The People’s Open,” he finished T-13 in his 2021 debut.
Golf-Love named as second U.S. vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup
Jan 17 (Reuters) - United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, looking for passion and experience, appointed Davis Love III as one of his vice captains on Tuesday for this year's event in Italy.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Luke Donald opens with flashes of former world No. 1 self at 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Could Luke Donald play well enough in the next seven, eight months to give himself the green light to be a playing captain at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy?. After opening with 8-under 64 in the first round of the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the sitting European Ryder Cup captain is atop the 132-player field in the first Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season.
Henrik Stenson Returns to the DP World Tour, Trailing a Familiar Foe
The Swede hadn't played on the DP World Tour since having his Ryder Cup captaincy stripped for his move to LIV Golf. His replacement is leading after one round in Abu Dhabi.
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
