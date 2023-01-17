City Announces 50 Finalists for City’s ‘You Name A Snowplow’ Contest, Residents Can Vote for Up to Six Names by Jan. 31

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) announced on Sunday the 50 final names chosen for the City’s inaugural “You Name a Snowplow” contest. The next step is for residents to vote on www.chicagoshovels.org for their top six names by Jan. 31, 2023. The top six vote-getting names will represent one snowplow in each of the City’s six snow districts.

“Chicago is known for its unique culture, arts and history, and it’s no surprise that our residents really came through with unique and creative names for our first snowplow naming contest,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “We thoroughly enjoyed reviewing the thousands of submissions we received, and we are proud to announce the finalists for the next phase of the contest.”

Once the final votes are tallied and the winners are chosen, residents will be able to view the named snowplows, along with the city’s full snow fleet, in real-time during winter storms via the City’s newly updated plow tracker.

DSS manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway with a fleet of over 300 salt spreaders that are fully prepared to respond when needed, along with more than 400,000 tons of salt stationed at salt piles throughout the city.

###