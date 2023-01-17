Pelham Middle School Drama Club proudly presents Disney’s Newsies Jr. January 27-29 in the PMHS Auditorium. Showtimes are as follows:. The wonderful family-friendly musical is inspired by the rousing true story of newspaper strikes in turn-of-the-century New York City. When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsies’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies the children from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, each newsie learns that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what’s right. Including the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner” and “Seize the Day,” Disney’s Newsies JR. is a timeless story full of spirit, adventure and heart.

VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO