Gloria Spiezio of Pelham Manor, New York, passed into the heavenly gates to our Lord, Jesus Christ on January 13, 2023, at the age of 95. She was born on September 13, 1927, in Pelham Bay, Bronx, NY, to Nicholas & Josephine Giamboi, Gloria was one of two children. Gloria graduated from Christopher Columbus High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from New York University. She would later meet her husband of over 55 years, Joseph F. Jr. The couple was blessed with two children, Carol Jo and Joseph F. III, whom Gloria was fortunate to stay at home and raise in their Pelham Manor, NY home.

VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO