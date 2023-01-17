ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

Extra! Extra! Middle school drama club to stage ‘Newsies Jr.’ Jan. 27-29

Pelham Middle School Drama Club proudly presents Disney’s Newsies Jr. January 27-29 in the PMHS Auditorium. Showtimes are as follows:. The wonderful family-friendly musical is inspired by the rousing true story of newspaper strikes in turn-of-the-century New York City. When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsies’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies the children from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, each newsie learns that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what’s right. Including the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner” and “Seize the Day,” Disney’s Newsies JR. is a timeless story full of spirit, adventure and heart.
Hearts & Homes in consortium receiving $350,000 grant for Ukrainian refugees

Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Hearts & Homes for Refugees. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. NEW YORK / New Jersey — Hearts & Homes for Refugees (HHR) has announced that it is a member of...
Dorothy Casa – Jan. 14

Dorothy M. Casa of Pelham, New York, passed away on January 14, 2023. She was 90 years old. Born in New York, NY., to Richard and Helen Pavone, Dorothy was one of four children. Dorothy graduated from Christopher Columbus High School. Dorothy would later meet her husband, David, at the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co, where she asked him to teach her how to drive in exchange for dance lessons. The couple would marry and lovingly raise their three children.
Gloria Spiezio – Jan. 13

Gloria Spiezio of Pelham Manor, New York, passed into the heavenly gates to our Lord, Jesus Christ on January 13, 2023, at the age of 95. She was born on September 13, 1927, in Pelham Bay, Bronx, NY, to Nicholas & Josephine Giamboi, Gloria was one of two children. Gloria graduated from Christopher Columbus High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from New York University. She would later meet her husband of over 55 years, Joseph F. Jr. The couple was blessed with two children, Carol Jo and Joseph F. III, whom Gloria was fortunate to stay at home and raise in their Pelham Manor, NY home.
