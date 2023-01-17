Read full article on original website
Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs
Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
Dunkin’ In Massachusetts Discontinues This Menu Item
As a coffee lover myself, this kind of news just hits me. Okay maybe I'm not that too desperate but I do love my coffee. It's pretty sad that most of my friends and family know my coffee order by heart. Which is a Large Iced Coffee with Extra Cream, Extra, Sugar, and a Shot of Vanilla. Sometimes when it's below 0 degrees out, I'll switch to a hot coffee.
New study ranks most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts
BOSTON — A new study has power ranked the most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and it’s no surprise which chain came out on top. The research team at Gambling.com says it investigated which fast food and takeout cuisines were most popular with Bay Staters by analyzing phrases on Google Trends including “fast food chain,” “fast food chain order online,” “fast food chain near me,” “fast food chain menu,” “takeout cuisine takeout,” “takeout cuisine near me,” and “takeout cuisine delivery.”
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
The best barbecue restaurant in each New England state, according to Food Network
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each New England state. B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge earned the top honor in Massachusetts on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”. In 2007, Chef Brian Treitman first launched B.T.’s as a mobile trailer that...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Massachusetts’ Most Famous Celebrity for 2023 Has Quite an Impressive Career
Massachusetts is loaded with celebrities which is an understatement. From Boston, Amherst, Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield, North Adams, Framingham, Lenox, Westfield, Great Barrington, and the list goes on and on, Massachusetts is a hotbed for celebrities. Whether they were born here or moved to the Baystate, Massachusetts can certainly hold its own when it comes to having quite the selection of famous folks that we can be proud of. Celebrities from James Taylor, Elizabeth Banks, John Cena, Meghan Trainer, and many many more are all either Massachusetts-born residents or current residents of the Baystate. (Check out 120 Massachusetts-Born Celebrities here).
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
Full list: Massachusetts Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA
Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
hbsdealer.com
Koopman Lumber honored with 'Best in Business' award
The Massachusetts dealer is preparing to open its 12th location on Cape Cod. Koopman Lumber, the Massachusetts lumber and hardware dealer, has been recognized by The Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) as the “Best Family-Owned Business” in its Best of Business Awards. “This award means a lot to us...
Here are the 20 Least Popular Girls’ Names (out of 100) in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has received many accolades when it comes to starting a family and raising a child. This past fall Massachusetts was ranked as the top state to raise a family. The study had a number of factors and sub-categories which you can read more about by going here. Raising My...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Where is winter? Why has it been so mild? Where is the snow?
Climatologically, the coldest part of winter is the next couple of weeks. Through Tuesday, however, this winter has been the 13th warmest on record.
A Massachusetts City is the BEST At Wordle! Are They Cheating?
I don't think I will ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
