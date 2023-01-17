Read full article on original website
foodmanufacturing.com
Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
WEAU-TV 13
Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
mygateway.news
Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash
TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
Man in critical condition following Barron County snowmobile crash
An Eau Claire man was critically injured in a snowmobile crash Saturday near Wisconsin's Rice Lake, according to authorities. The crash happened around 1 a.m. when the snowmobile driver veered off the Tuscobia Trail and struck a tree, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Eric Zimmerman, 45, was...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
drydenwire.com
Argument Leads To Arrest Of Webster Man Following Report Of A Shooting At Vehicle
BURNETT COUNTY -- A 28-year-old man from Webster, WI, is in custody and charges are pending following a report of a vehicle being shot at following an argument at a residence in Burnett County, according to a press release from Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch. Press Release. On January 17,...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash, trapped under vehicle
A man was killed after becoming trapped under his vehicle following a crash. The crash happened on Sunday evening on State Highway 29 in St. Croix County, with police receiving an emergency call at 10:38 p.m. St. Croix County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a 2013 Chevy Impala had left...
