After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
radiomilwaukee.org
Destroyer, Fenne Lily, Pedro the Lion line up Milwaukee dates
The Back Room @ Colectivo filled out its spring calendar in a big way Tuesday, announcing shows from two indie-rock veterans and a relative newcomer a little more than a month apart. Destroyer is up first April 28 for Dan Bejar’s first appearance in town since the release of Labyrinthitis...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
radiomilwaukee.org
Inside 'The Giannis Building' at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. Inside, it's a vibrant coworking space and cafe, with a prominent brand agency...
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
CBS 58
CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield named '40 Under 40' recipient by Milwaukee Business Journal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield has been named a 2023 "40 Under 40" recipient by the Milwaukee Business Journal. The list recognizes outstanding Milwaukee-area professionals under the age of 40 who have become leaders in their communities. Porterfield was nominated by community members, friends and colleagues...
CBS 58
Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
Have you Heard Of Wisconsin’s Legendary Healing Waters?
Wisconsin is known for many things, one of which is its natural beauty. Places like Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin made headlines when they were voted some of the most beautiful in America. You can see that ranking here. The water of Wisconsin is strong, and some even...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Italian food in Milwaukee: Tavolino offers plenty of tasty options
MILWAUKEE - If you're craving some Italian cuisine, then make your way to Milwaukee's east side – and get a table at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee). Brian Kramp takes you there – and shows you what the buzz is all about.
WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear
I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s New Cat Shelter Has a Community Cat Room
Walking past the windows on Ogden Avenue, it’s hard to miss the curious faces and animated tails roaming around Milwaukee’s newest cat shelter. Inside, you’ll find a donation bin overflowing with cat supplies, and cat-obsessed volunteers giving their full attention to the feline residents. Cats arrived at...
communityjournal.net
Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets
There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
ozaukeepress.com
OP-ED: Angler captures monster of the deep
Two things you can say about the fishermen who frequent the Port Washington harbor thoughout the winter: They are hardy and they are patient. They have to be hardy to be patient, angling for hours, even days, without an encouraging bite, in frigid and often foul weather. But, they would say, it’s worth every freezing minute of it when a catch like this brown trout of epic proportions is landed. It was not only a big fish, but a powerful one, and it was challenging fight to bring it to the landing net and a big lift to the get the beast up to the dock in Coal Dock Park from the water far below. Brown trout are among several non-native salmonid species introduced in the Great Lakes, where they have thrived but do not reproduce.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tavolino: Milwaukee's taste of Italy on the city's east side
MILWAUKEE - Tavolino opened two-and-a-half years ago with a goal of bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee – and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee) where there is no love sincerer than the love of food and wine.
CBS 58
Local carpentry business finds temporary workshop after 'shady' renovation job
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local carpentry business has found a temporary workshop after what they call a shady renovation job. The company She Slangs Wood, which is female-owned, was born during the pandemic and has faced several hardships. That was until an area art company stepped in to help build a new future.
webbikeworld.com
Harley Drops Funds for Public Park with 700-Bike Amphitheatre
Harley-Davidson’s central base and historic factory land in Milwaukee is about to get a wee bigger – and we’re not just talking about the 700-bike amphitheater. According to Dezeen and Heatherwick’s press release, the plans involve turning Juneau Avenue campus – the epicenter of Harley’s headquarters – into “a public park to benefit its employees and its hometown community” – that, and the potential addition of a market street, a “contemplative garden,” and nature playground.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Brings Dog in Bunny Costume to Meeting
Marcelia Nicholson, the chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board, brought a dog dressed as a bunny with her to a televised public committee meeting on January 18, 2023. We’ve obtained pictures. We asked Nicholson, “Why did you bring a dog with you to the committee meeting and why was...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
WISN
32-year-old Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said Tiffany N. Rios was found safely located. Tiffany N. Rios, 32, was last seen wearing a red or gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones with a black Nike "swoosh." She was last seen at approximately 6:30...
