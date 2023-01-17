ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

radiomilwaukee.org

Destroyer, Fenne Lily, Pedro the Lion line up Milwaukee dates

The Back Room @ Colectivo filled out its spring calendar in a big way Tuesday, announcing shows from two indie-rock veterans and a relative newcomer a little more than a month apart. Destroyer is up first April 28 for Dan Bejar’s first appearance in town since the release of Labyrinthitis...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Inside 'The Giannis Building' at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. Inside, it's a vibrant coworking space and cafe, with a prominent brand agency...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear

I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s New Cat Shelter Has a Community Cat Room

Walking past the windows on Ogden Avenue, it’s hard to miss the curious faces and animated tails roaming around Milwaukee’s newest cat shelter. Inside, you’ll find a donation bin overflowing with cat supplies, and cat-obsessed volunteers giving their full attention to the feline residents. Cats arrived at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets

There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

OP-ED: Angler captures monster of the deep

Two things you can say about the fishermen who frequent the Port Washington harbor thoughout the winter: They are hardy and they are patient. They have to be hardy to be patient, angling for hours, even days, without an encouraging bite, in frigid and often foul weather. But, they would say, it’s worth every freezing minute of it when a catch like this brown trout of epic proportions is landed. It was not only a big fish, but a powerful one, and it was challenging fight to bring it to the landing net and a big lift to the get the beast up to the dock in Coal Dock Park from the water far below. Brown trout are among several non-native salmonid species introduced in the Great Lakes, where they have thrived but do not reproduce.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tavolino: Milwaukee's taste of Italy on the city's east side

MILWAUKEE - Tavolino opened two-and-a-half years ago with a goal of bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee – and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee) where there is no love sincerer than the love of food and wine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
webbikeworld.com

Harley Drops Funds for Public Park with 700-Bike Amphitheatre

Harley-Davidson’s central base and historic factory land in Milwaukee is about to get a wee bigger – and we’re not just talking about the 700-bike amphitheater. According to Dezeen and Heatherwick’s press release, the plans involve turning Juneau Avenue campus – the epicenter of Harley’s headquarters – into “a public park to benefit its employees and its hometown community” – that, and the potential addition of a market street, a “contemplative garden,” and nature playground.
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

32-year-old Milwaukee woman found safe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said Tiffany N. Rios was found safely located. Tiffany N. Rios, 32, was last seen wearing a red or gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones with a black Nike "swoosh." She was last seen at approximately 6:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI

