Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall will close in March, the latest casualty in a long line of once-bustling malls that lost their place, and business. The mall is nostalgic for me, and so, wanting to see it again while I still could, I took a few hours on a recent Saturday to visit Gaithersburg and walk the mall.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO