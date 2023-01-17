Read full article on original website
225 units planned across developments in Adams Morgan. Six developments are planned for DC’s Adams Morgan, many that have set asides for inclusionary zoning and other affordable and transitional housing. One development, SunTrust Plaza, was approved six years ago but continues to face local protests by those seeking to preserve the plaza. That space would yield 54 condo units. (Urban Turf)
A love song for Lakeforest Mall
Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall will close in March, the latest casualty in a long line of once-bustling malls that lost their place, and business. The mall is nostalgic for me, and so, wanting to see it again while I still could, I took a few hours on a recent Saturday to visit Gaithersburg and walk the mall.
