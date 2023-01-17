ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
CNBC

Everyone's elite, but not for long. Airlines make travel perks harder to earn this year

Airlines are raising the bar for travel perks, like lounge access and elite status. During the Covid pandemic, airlines allowed sidelined travelers to extend frequent flyer status. Carriers are also rethinking cabin configurations to fit more business-class or premium economy seats. The "preboarding" group includes members of United Global Services,...
traveltomorrow.com

Airlines resurrect ancient jumbo jets to meet business class demand

With air travel coming gradually back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are racing to provide enough seats in the sky, especially for premium tickets on international flights enjoying a stronger-than-expected rebound. 1. Business class demand. German Lufthansa is now bringing back ten of its Airbus A340 jets to fulfill the demand...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief

(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
New York Post

Which airline should you fly based on your zodiac sign?

Get ready to fly the friendly skies. Planes are the fastest and best way to experience the world. Through travel we learn about new horizons and illuminate aspects of yourself that you’ve never known before. Yet, while travel can be one of the most exhilarating experiences, it can also bring plenty of headaches. Southwest we are looking at you. Finding the perfect airline to bring you the most ideal flight experience is one the most crucial aspects of planning and enjoying a vacation or business experience. With so many airlines to choose from, which is the best one for you? To...

