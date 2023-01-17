Read full article on original website
recordgazette.net
Beaumont police search for shooting suspect
The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man in Alleged Burglary Pursuit in Palm Springs Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas
(CNS) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly led police on a lengthy foot pursuit that traversed a grocery store roof and a hiking trail in Palm Springs re-entered not guilty pleas Thursday. Julian Baez is charged with three felony counts, one each of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon...
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Postponed for Banning Man Accused of Killing Two
Arraignment was postponed Wednesday for a 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person in Banning. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested last month following the alleged attack in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue. Wednesday’s scheduled hearing was postponed because Francisco is in the process of securing a private attorney.
mynewsla.com
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man suspected of arson after setting fire near 29 Palms bar that banned him
A man was arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to a Twentynine Palms tavern. On Saturday, January 14, at around 10:30 PM security staff at the Virginian Cocktails on Twentynine Palms Highway alerted Sheriff’s Deputies to an incident involving a patron who had been banned from the business.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
(CNS) – A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder Wednesday. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Trial Proceedings Pending for OC Man Accused of Assaulting Indio Cop
(CNS) – A pretrial hearing is slated before the end of this week ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 33-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an Indio police officer with his pickup and leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Throwing Dog Away to be Arraigned on Other Charges
A 30-year-old man accused of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester and abandoning him was slated to be arraigned Tuesday on unrelated charges of driving under the influence, while prosecutors continue to review the animal cruelty allegations. Robert Arturo Ruiz Jr....
Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial: more defense cross-examination Wednesday
The prosecution continued poking holes in a defense expert's testimony Wednesday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In a pointed cross examination, Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao has questioned The post Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial: more defense cross-examination Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified
We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont pursuit ends in police shooting driver, passenger
A police pursuit in Beaumont ended in gunfire early Saturday morning, sending three people – including an officer – to a local hospital with wounds and injuries. The pursuit began at about 12:45 a.m. when officers from the Beaumont Police Department tried to pull over a white Ford pickup truck, which then fled, police said […]
Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting
A 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting an unidentified person in a motel near Palm Desert was charged today with attempted murder. Priscilla Guzman of Indio is facing three sentence-enhancing allegations -- two of using a firearm and one of causing great bodily injury, according to court records. She was set to be arraigned at the The post Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting appeared first on KESQ.
holtvilletribune.com
Restaurant Owners Indicted for Fraud
EL CENTRO – The owners of Las Palmitas taco shops in the Valley have been charged in a state indictment for allegedly defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county District Attorney’s Office reported. Owners Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras and Juan Diego Tom...
‘He’s with us always’ Family remembers young man killed in golf cart crash one year ago
Tuesday marks one year since the tragic golf cart accident that took the life of 22-year-old Indio resident Christian Capelouto. He crashed in a canal near the Terra Lago golf course in Indio while driving a caged golf cart picker. Capelouto, who was a golf cart clerk, died at the scene. The canal is a The post ‘He’s with us always’ Family remembers young man killed in golf cart crash one year ago appeared first on KESQ.
Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky
A 53 foot trailer catches fire near El Centro on Wednesday night The post Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky appeared first on KYMA.
Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert
We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal
Two people were killed in a crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck Friday evening in Thermal. The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m. on the 86600 block of Airport Boulevard. According to Cal Fire, two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the driver of the semi was The post Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Poodle puppy rescued from deep sewage drain in Palm Springs
First responders rescued a poodle puppy that fell down a deep sewage drain in Palm Springs. The pup was being chased by some children in the area. During the chase, he fell about 20 feet down the opening at an abandoned Palm Springs Country Club off of N Whitewater Drive, according to the Palm Springs The post Poodle puppy rescued from deep sewage drain in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
