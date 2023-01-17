ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

recordgazette.net

Beaumont police search for shooting suspect

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Arraignment Postponed for Banning Man Accused of Killing Two

Arraignment was postponed Wednesday for a 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person in Banning. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested last month following the alleged attack in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue. Wednesday’s scheduled hearing was postponed because Francisco is in the process of securing a private attorney.
BANNING, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash

(CNS) – A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder Wednesday. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Trial Proceedings Pending for OC Man Accused of Assaulting Indio Cop

(CNS) – A pretrial hearing is slated before the end of this week ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 33-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an Indio police officer with his pickup and leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified

Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Throwing Dog Away to be Arraigned on Other Charges

A 30-year-old man accused of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester and abandoning him was slated to be arraigned Tuesday on unrelated charges of driving under the influence, while prosecutors continue to review the animal cruelty allegations. Robert Arturo Ruiz Jr....
WINCHESTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial: more defense cross-examination Wednesday

The prosecution continued poking holes in a defense expert's testimony Wednesday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In a pointed cross examination, Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao has questioned The post Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial: more defense cross-examination Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County

Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified

We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KTLA

Beaumont pursuit ends in police shooting driver, passenger

A police pursuit in Beaumont ended in gunfire early Saturday morning, sending three people – including an officer – to a local hospital with wounds and injuries. The pursuit began at about 12:45 a.m. when officers from the Beaumont Police Department tried to pull over a white Ford pickup truck, which then fled, police said […]
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting

A 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting an unidentified person in a motel near Palm Desert was charged today with attempted murder. Priscilla Guzman of Indio is facing three sentence-enhancing allegations -- two of using a firearm and one of causing great bodily injury, according to court records. She was set to be arraigned at the The post Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Restaurant Owners Indicted for Fraud

EL CENTRO – The owners of Las Palmitas taco shops in the Valley have been charged in a state indictment for allegedly defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county District Attorney’s Office reported. Owners Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras and Juan Diego Tom...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘He’s with us always’ Family remembers young man killed in golf cart crash one year ago

Tuesday marks one year since the tragic golf cart accident that took the life of 22-year-old Indio resident Christian Capelouto. He crashed in a canal near the Terra Lago golf course in Indio while driving a caged golf cart picker. Capelouto, who was a golf cart clerk, died at the scene. The canal is a The post ‘He’s with us always’ Family remembers young man killed in golf cart crash one year ago appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert

We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal

Two people were killed in a crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck Friday evening in Thermal. The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m. on the 86600 block of Airport Boulevard. According to Cal Fire, two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the driver of the semi was The post Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Poodle puppy rescued from deep sewage drain in Palm Springs

First responders rescued a poodle puppy that fell down a deep sewage drain in Palm Springs. The pup was being chased by some children in the area. During the chase, he fell about 20 feet down the opening at an abandoned Palm Springs Country Club off of N Whitewater Drive, according to the Palm Springs The post Poodle puppy rescued from deep sewage drain in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

