Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Sustainability at FISU World University Games includes solar-powered off-grid generators
The FISU World University Games is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games’ Organizing Committee launched a sustainability initiative called “Save Winter” pledging to reduce the environmental impact of the event by using renewable energy, a more sustainable supply chain and a rigorous recycling program.
IRA to drive $114 billion in U.S. renewable energy investments by 2031, report says
Investments in the U.S. renewable energy market are expected to hit $114 billion by 2031, a 78% increase from $64 billion in total investments at year end 2021, buoyed by decarbonization momentum from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act. In a new report titled “Boom Time: what the Inflation Reduction Act...
People on the Move: Spearmint Energy, Convergent, Wolfspeed, GoodWe, and more.
Spearmint Energy, a renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage, announced that Peter K. Rood, former chief development officer at GlidePath Power Solutions LLC, has joined the company as chief development officer. Convergent Energy and Power, a provider of energy storage solutions in North America,...
Sunrise brief: Crafting a California community solar market
Coram Energy to deploy 646 MWh ABC batteries in southern California Coram Energy, a historic developer of the Tehachapi Wind farms, will deploy 646 MWh of batteries in its two first southern California storage projects. Longroad Energy begins construction of its largest solar-plus-storage project Sun Streams 3, a 285 MWdc...
New York grid operator advances 3 GW of solar, storage projects
New York grid operator NYISO has completed final interconnection studies for 27 renewable energy and transmission projects for which the developers have agreed to interconnection costs. The projects include 1.6 GW of solar and 1.5 GW of storage, which compares to 16 GW of solar and 14 GW of storage...
$10 Million prize to accelerate community solar in underrepresented communities
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP) launched several initiatives to support the deployment of equitable community solar projects and recognize projects that exemplify best practices in community solar. The Community Power Accelerator and its $10 million prize will leverage $5 billion in private-sector financing...
New Mexico HVDC transmission line to carry 4 GW of renewable energy
The proposed $2 billion, 400-mile high-voltage direct current (HVDC) North Path transmission line will have the capacity to move up to 4 GW of renewable energy produced in northeastern New Mexico to the state’s Four Corners region, powering the equivalent of two million homes in New Mexico and across the Southwest. The project will advance through a partnership between the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA) and Invenergy Transmission.
Duke acquires 175 MW Colorado municipal utility solar project
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, acquired Pike Solar, a 175 MW development-stage utility solar power plant being built for municipal utility Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The non-regulated commercial arm of utility Duke Energy acquired the project from EPC contractor Juwi Inc., which initially had plans to be coupled with a four-hour...
Ohio watershed authority evaluating bids for modules and hardware for 13 solar facilities
Anglers of the Ohio River’s eastern tributaries will see its conservation corps powering its stations with solar over the coming years. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) announced plans to install 13 solar systems this year with EPC contractor IMC Solar deploying its systems. Solar power generated from the projects will help offset approximately 73% of energy used by the district and lower its carbon footprint by 656 tons of CO2 emissions.
Longi plans new 100 GW wafer plant, 50 GW solar cell factory in China
Longi Solar said it will invest approximately $6.6 billion to more than double its PV wafer and cell capacity. It plans to build new wafer and cell factories. The company signed an investment agreement with the local government of Xixian New District, Shaanxi province. Construction of the new facilities should take no longer than 18 months and will be handled in multiple phases, with no phase lasting longer than six months, according to a company statement.
Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry
Soiling – where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight – is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict the ways to use them most economically. But our understanding of the issue is still evolving, particularly as PV systems move into new regions with different environmental conditions, and the technology itself continues to change and improve.
Coram Energy to deploy 646 MWh ABC batteries in southern California
The Palm Desert region of southern California was an early innovator in renewable energy, with picturesque Tehachapi Pass wind farms dotting the horizon and utility-solar projects cropping up over the last decade. To fully harness the daily potential of wind and solar energy, the region will soon unveil a new grid-scale energy storage system portfolio from a project developer whose roots lie in its renewable energy market.
