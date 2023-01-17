Read full article on original website
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
Honoring "Artie the Artist"
Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month. Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month. Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer …. The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the...
Where’s Bunny Ware?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is full of entertainment and events for you to enjoy. And our friend Bunny Ware is here to give us in inside look to some of these awesome events around the Hostess City of the South. This week, Bunny brought us along to the...
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car pummeled into a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car pummeled into a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer …. The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway. OZEMPIC...
Loved ones plan birthday celebration for the late “Artie the Artist”
SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – You can attend a celebration next week for a local artist, gone too soon. Loved ones of Arthur Lee Milton, better known around Savannah as “Artie the Artist,” will host a reception in his honor. Milton would have turned 70 years old this month. He died in 2017 after a battle […]
Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Pate Street. The woman injured was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, SPD said. There is no word yet on any suspects.
Beaufort Oyster Festival is back
After more than a week of Tides to Tables – Restaurant Week, Beaufort slides into the main event this weekend – the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival. Following an invitation-only VIP sponsor appreciation event on Friday night, he Festival kicks off at 8 on Saturday morning with the Oyster Boogie 5K race in downtown Beaufort.
UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
Spring Boro Browse is Thursday at the Russell Union
Georgia Southern’s Spring Boro Browse event is Thursday, January 19, on the Statesboro campus. The Browse gives campus departments, community businesses, and non-profit agencies an opportunity to visit campus and share information about their goods and services with Georgia Southern students, staff, and faculty. It is an excellent opportunity...
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street between Ogeechee Road, Ford Avenue reopen after crash
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to Chatham County Police. All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department. One eastbound lane is open. Drivers are asked to...
Woman killed in Fairview Ave. fire
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and […]
Sheriff's office presence in Portal
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
Barry Manilow presents local Savannah teacher with $10K award
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who is recognized for his hit recordings like Mandy (1974) and Copacabana (1978), made Savannah the hottest spot, more than Havana, this week during his Manilow Hits 2023 concert. During the concert, Manilow recognized Reggie Mitchell, the Savannah High...
Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food
Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.
