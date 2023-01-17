Read full article on original website
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
Trumbull County Dog Warden ‘shocked’ by local man’s large donation following his death
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Curtis Quiggle had a passion for animals. The West Farmington man passed away in February, and in his will, he specified all of his proceeds were to be given to the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office. The executor of his estate said Quiggle liked...
Water line break found in Columbiana County
On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a water line break.
Reward offered in Columbiana County arsons
Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal
West Farmington man donates thousands to dog pound after death
21 News has covered many stories about dog kennels and their plea for help while struggling with limited space and the influx of stray dogs. But for the Trumbull County Dog Warden and Kennel, those issues may come to an end as one local man's dying wish provided them with a sizable donation.
Animal Charity agents showcase new building
Last month, 21 News told you about Animal Charity of Ohio's plans to expand to a larger space as they need a bigger building to continue their work. We stopped by their new facility along Southern Blvd to learn more about why the change is needed and how long the renovation process will take before they move in.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Humane agents pursuing abandonment charges in Masury
The Animal Welfare League is investigating an abandonment case in Masury, but similar cases are also coming in.
More than 6,000 outages reported in Trumbull Co. as severe weather hits area
Heavy rain and high winds are moving through the Mahoning Valley Thursday night causing power outages. According to FirstEnergy, 6,700 customers are without power in Trumbull County as of 8 p.m. Most of those outages are in Warren where 5,211 have been reported. Champion, Howland and Warren Township are also...
Hanover Township Fire Department offering reward for arson information
Hanover Township Fire Department in Columbiana County is offering a reward for information on two arsons. The fire department is offering up to $5,000 for any information regarding two suspected arson fires that took place at a vacant pole barn on Myers Road and a vacant nursing home on Apollo Road in the early hours of January 14.
Real estate transactions resume in Columbiana County after system outage
Real estate transactions in Columbiana County have resumed after a system outage resulting from a cyberattack and necessary equipment replacements. Columbiana County Recorder, James Armeni explained that around the holiday season, COTT Systems in Columbus was the victim of a cyberattack causing the system to shut down in all of its served areas including Columbiana County.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 19, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Over 1,200 warnings issued on first day of speed cameras in Youngstown school zones
The City of Youngstown has just installed new speed cameras for school zones throughout the city on Tuesday, and in the first day alone over 1,200 drivers were caught speeding. According to Lieutenant Robert Gentile of the Youngstown Police Department, a total of 1,218 drivers were caught speeding on Tuesday...
Man wanted for drug delivery death in Mercer County; officials say could be armed
MERCER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Mercer County District Attorney County Detective's Unit is looking for a man in connection to a drug delivery resulting in death and six other charges according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). PCS officials say Laven Davis was last seen in Sharon, PA,...
Youngstown Phantoms, Community Food Warehouse team up to feed Mercer County families
The Youngstown Phantoms have teamed up with the Community Food Warehouse to help feed families throughout Mercer County. The Phantoms will face off against the Chicago Steel on Friday, January 27. For every ticket purchased, $2 will be donated to the Community Food Warehouse. Tickets will cost $11 each. Community...
Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 18, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
One injured in Mahoning County ATV crash
Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m.
Truck that demolished Rite Aid drive-thru found in Youngstown
A box truck that police believe was used in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty has been found abandoned in Youngstown. However, police are still looking for the driver. Police say the truck struck a car at a convenience store at Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane Monday morning before running into the drive through at the Rite-Aid pharmacy across the street.
New behavioral health hospital coming to Mahoning Valley
Mercy Health Youngstown and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a unit of Lifepoint Health have announced plans for a partnership to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital. The Mercy Health Behavioral Hospital will be a 75,000 square-foot 72-bed hospital that plans to provide inpatient services for adults struggling with...
Carroll Fire Ruled Arson
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
