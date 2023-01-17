ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WFMJ.com

West Farmington man donates thousands to dog pound after death

21 News has covered many stories about dog kennels and their plea for help while struggling with limited space and the influx of stray dogs. But for the Trumbull County Dog Warden and Kennel, those issues may come to an end as one local man's dying wish provided them with a sizable donation.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Animal Charity agents showcase new building

Last month, 21 News told you about Animal Charity of Ohio's plans to expand to a larger space as they need a bigger building to continue their work. We stopped by their new facility along Southern Blvd to learn more about why the change is needed and how long the renovation process will take before they move in.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Hanover Township Fire Department offering reward for arson information

Hanover Township Fire Department in Columbiana County is offering a reward for information on two arsons. The fire department is offering up to $5,000 for any information regarding two suspected arson fires that took place at a vacant pole barn on Myers Road and a vacant nursing home on Apollo Road in the early hours of January 14.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Real estate transactions resume in Columbiana County after system outage

Real estate transactions in Columbiana County have resumed after a system outage resulting from a cyberattack and necessary equipment replacements. Columbiana County Recorder, James Armeni explained that around the holiday season, COTT Systems in Columbus was the victim of a cyberattack causing the system to shut down in all of its served areas including Columbiana County.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Truck that demolished Rite Aid drive-thru found in Youngstown

A box truck that police believe was used in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty has been found abandoned in Youngstown. However, police are still looking for the driver. Police say the truck struck a car at a convenience store at Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane Monday morning before running into the drive through at the Rite-Aid pharmacy across the street.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

New behavioral health hospital coming to Mahoning Valley

Mercy Health Youngstown and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a unit of Lifepoint Health have announced plans for a partnership to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital. The Mercy Health Behavioral Hospital will be a 75,000 square-foot 72-bed hospital that plans to provide inpatient services for adults struggling with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Carroll Fire Ruled Arson

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy