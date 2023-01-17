ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County Republicans call on Santos to resign

George Santos has faced stiff opposition from his colleagues since arriving at Capitol Hill last week. It looks like he won’t be having an easy time at home, either. Republican leaders from across the county gathered at GOP headquarters in Westbury Thursday and called on Rep. George Santos to resign after his trail of fabrications. The news conference was led by Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Cairo, Jr.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
NEWBURGH, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker

The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NFA teachers return to work after ‘Weavegate’

NEWBURGH – The four Newburgh Free Academy teachers who reportedly made comments perceived to be insensitive about an African American student’s hair extension that was found on the floor last spring, have been given the green light to return to work. The high school teachers – three women...
NEWBURGH, NY
peekskillherald.com

Where and when will the nuclear waste go?

Feds Eye Peekskill Roads, Rails for Nuclear Waste Transport. Removal of six decades’ worth of spent fuel rods and other radioactive material from the shuttered Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan likely won’t begin for another decade or more. But when it does happen, there’s a very strong likelihood the radioactive material will travel via Peekskill’s roadways and perhaps rails as it begins its long journey toward an interim storage facility – whose location is still to be determined.
BUCHANAN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Search for missing airplane continues in Westchester

WESTCHESTER COUNTY – First responders in Westchester are still looking for a single-engine plane that went missing near the Westchester Country Airport on Thursday evening. FAA air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the aircraft near the county airport on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The single-engine aircraft was traveling to Cuyahoga County Airport in Ohio from New York when it went missing and was not visible on radar.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

