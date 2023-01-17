Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duke Of Poughkeepsie’s CoronationἈλέξανδροςPoughkeepsie, NY
Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Adds Deputy City Manager Title to Development Commissioner Job
NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle City Manager Kathleen Gill has promoted Commissioner of Development Adam Salgado to Deputy City Manager. For now, Salgado will retain his Development Commissioner title. “Over the past few years, I have relied heavily on Adam’s support and guidance and I am confident he...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County Republicans call on Santos to resign
George Santos has faced stiff opposition from his colleagues since arriving at Capitol Hill last week. It looks like he won’t be having an easy time at home, either. Republican leaders from across the county gathered at GOP headquarters in Westbury Thursday and called on Rep. George Santos to resign after his trail of fabrications. The news conference was led by Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Cairo, Jr.
talkofthesound.com
Westchester County Legislator Damon Maher Running for Mayor of New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 17, 2023) — Westchester County Legislator Damon Maher has formally notified New Rochelle Democratic Party District Leaders of his intention to run for Mayor over New Rochelle. “I am hereby formally announcing my candidacy for the nomination of the Democratic and Working Families parties for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County approves new property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers
CARMEL – Putnam County lawmakers took swift action Thursday night and approved a 10 percent property tax exemption on assessed value for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. The move comes after the state gave localities permission to enact the tax reduction. The goal of the measure is to assist...
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Celebrates Birthday of Mount Vernon Centenarian Rosalie Cream
Westchester County Executive George Latimer returned to his Mount Vernon hometown to celebrate and recognize the 107th birthday of Rosalie Cream, who is the eldest resident of Wartburg Nursing Home. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “I am moved to be able to join Mrs. Cream along with so many...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle v. La Rocca Moves Towards Trial 8 Years After Parking Lot Incident
WHITE PLAINS, NY (January 18, 2023) — Judge William J. Giacomo issued an 11-page decision and order yesterday in the long-running case of City Of New Rochelle, Plaintiff v. Flavio Larocca, Maria Larocca, Flavio La Rocca & Sons, Inc,. a.k.a. F. Larocca & Sons, Inc And FMLR Realty Management, LLC, Defendants (“La Rocca”).
NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker
The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NFA teachers return to work after ‘Weavegate’
NEWBURGH – The four Newburgh Free Academy teachers who reportedly made comments perceived to be insensitive about an African American student’s hair extension that was found on the floor last spring, have been given the green light to return to work. The high school teachers – three women...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County Sheriff pulling seven investigators out of task forces
GOSHEN – Like many other police agencies, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is facing staffing shortages and the new sheriff told county lawmakers on Thursday that he is pulling seven investigators back to his agency. One of them will be taken out of the City of Newburgh, Sheriff...
News 12
Brooklyn community activist says she was thrown out of MLK church service attended by Gov. Hochul
A parishioner who has attended Sunday Trinity Lutheran Church for years says she was kicked out of a Martin Luther King Jr. church service after speaking up when Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke. Genesis Aquino was removed by the NYPD from her parish. Video shows her being escorted out and saying,...
peekskillherald.com
Where and when will the nuclear waste go?
Feds Eye Peekskill Roads, Rails for Nuclear Waste Transport. Removal of six decades’ worth of spent fuel rods and other radioactive material from the shuttered Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan likely won’t begin for another decade or more. But when it does happen, there’s a very strong likelihood the radioactive material will travel via Peekskill’s roadways and perhaps rails as it begins its long journey toward an interim storage facility – whose location is still to be determined.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
Update: Man In 'Grave' Condition After Apartment Blaze In Westchester County
Two residents were hospitalized after a fast-moving fire tore through a Westchester County apartment building, leaving one man critically injured. Earlier Report - 2 Hospitalized After Fast-Moving Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Yonkers: DevelopingThe fire started on Thursday, Jan. 19 arou…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Search for missing airplane continues in Westchester
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – First responders in Westchester are still looking for a single-engine plane that went missing near the Westchester Country Airport on Thursday evening. FAA air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the aircraft near the county airport on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The single-engine aircraft was traveling to Cuyahoga County Airport in Ohio from New York when it went missing and was not visible on radar.
therealdeal.com
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
